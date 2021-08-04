Who is Naomi Yomtov? Quick facts you need to know about Bob Odenkirk's wife

Despite being a talent manager and producer, Naomi Yomtov is not a name you hear in the mainstream media all the time. Many people only know her as the wife of actor Bob Odenkirk. Odenkirk is well known for playing Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul.

Naomi Yomtov began her career at an early stage. Instead of working as an actress, she ventured into production and talent management. Before meeting Odenkirk, Naomi was not sure whether she wanted marriage because she was a career woman. But even after becoming the wife of a 2-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, many still do not know who she is.

Quick facts about Bob Odenkirk's wife

Yomtov has worked in the Hollywood scene since the 1990s and has represented many actors and actresses through her agency. Despite appearing on red carpet events with her husband, many people know little about her, strengthening the notion that she likes keeping her matters private. Here is more information you need to know about Naomi Yomtov:

1. She has been in marriage for 24 years

How old is Naomi Yomtov? She was born in 1974. That makes Naomi Yomtov's age 47 years old as of the year 2021. However, her place of birth, parents’ name, and ethnicity remain unknown at this time. Naomi Yomtov's height is 1.83 meters or 6 feet 0 inches.

Naomi Yomtov and her husband, Bob Odenkirk, have been in marriage since 1997. The two met in 1994 when Odenkirk was performing comedy at the UnCabaret in West Hollywood, California. But for a long time, the two found it challenging to handle their professional lives and marriage. Today, Hollywood considers them a power couple because of their 24 years in marriage.

On 3 December 1998, the couple welcomed their first child named Nathan Odenkirk. Two years later, on 24 November 2000, they welcomed their second child named Erin Odenkirk.

2. Naomi Yomtov followed Bob Odenkirk for a year before meeting him

Naomi Yomtov had an idea of the type of man she wanted to marry. However, she had not met the person. One year and a half before meeting Odenkirk, Yomtov continually spoke about her crush on the actor to anybody that would listen. Finally, in an interview on 13 March 2014, she admitted to Playboy that people offered to introduce Odenkirk to her, but she did not want to force it.

While driving around doing errands, she saw Odenkirk and said he was the man she would marry. Naomi was disturbed at first because she was not marriage-minded. Finally, she told her roommates that she knew the man she would marry but felt embarrassed because she did not know him yet.

3. Bob Odenkirk was not interested in Naomi Yomtov when they met at first

Naomi Yomtov Odenkirk took a year and a half to meet Odenkirk, the man she wanted to marry, despite her friends offering to introduce Odenkirk to her. Naomi’s first interaction with the actor did not go as planned. She bumped into him when he was with his movie director Bobcat Goldthwait.

Naomi spoke to Goldthwait but Odenkirk only stared at the floor and never looked at her in the eyes, a sign of disinterest. According to Naomi, Odenkirk did not know who she was. Furthermore, he did not know that she had been to all his shows and that she knew most of the people around him. Eventually, the two ended up interacting outside of a comedy club in Santa Monica.

4. Her first client was Flo from Progressive Auto Insurance

Naomi Yomtov’s first client was Stephanie Courtney or Flo from Progressive Auto Insurance. Flo is a fictional character that has appeared in more than 100 advertisements for Progressive Insurance since 2008. As a talent manager, she had represented Stephanie for many years, even when she landed roles in TV shows such as Mad Men (2007) and 2 Broke Girls.

Apart from Stephanie Courtney, she has many other clients, including Casey Wilson, Derek Waters, Jenna Fischer, Bill Hader, and Kristen Wiig. Naomi Odenkirk's manager roles also include representing her husband, Bon Odenkirk.

What is Naomi Yomtov's net worth? She has not revealed the figure to the public. Her husband, Bob Odenkirk, has a net worth of $16 million. The Better Call Saul actor receives $200,000 per episode.

5. Yomtov has worked as a producer throughout her career

Although Naomi Yomtov is a talent manager, she has also worked as a producer throughout her career. Naomi has produced, and executive produced many movies and TV shows, including:

Melvin Goes to Dinner (2003) - Producer

(2003) - Producer The Pity Card (2006 short comedy film) - Producer

(2006 short comedy film) - Producer Derek & Simon: A Bee and a Cigarette (2006) - Executive Producer

(2006) - Executive Producer Derek and Simon: The Show (2007 TV Series) - Producer

Naomi has several credits as a producer in several TV shows, including W/Bob and David (five episodes) and Atom TV (two episodes).

6. Naomi Yomtov and Bob Odenkirk have worked together on set

Naomi Yomtov and Bob Odenkirk have worked on several projects throughout their career. In 2003, she worked as a producer in the award-winning comedy film Melvin Goes to Dinner. Odenkirk directed the movie and appeared in it, playing the role of Keith.

Between 2006 and 2007, Odenkirk and Yomtov worked on the web series Derek and Simon: The Show. Yomtov produced 13 episodes while her husband created, executive produced, directed, and appeared in three episodes as Vance Hammersly.

Is Naomi Yomtov on social media? The Hollywood talent manager is not on social media. However, her husband is on social media as @mrbobodenkirk on Twitter and @odenkirkstagram on Instagram, where he occasionally posts Naomi Yomtov's images.

