Ohemaa Woyeje, in a social media post, broke her silence after she was denied entry into the Angel FM premises on Wednesday, March 12, 2025

The radio personality alleged that the Angel broadcasting CEO instigated the clash the incident involving her and some rumoured security personnel

Ohemaa Woyeje also confirmed that she had filed a report with the Ghana Police Service who were conducting investigations

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Harey Adjoa Yeboah Asiamah Kusi, popularly known as Ohemaa Woyeje has spoken after a video of her clash with security personnel surfaced on social media on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Ohemaa Woyeje speaks after being denied entry into Angel FM premises. Photo source: DJ Ohemaawoyeje

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Ohemaa Woyeje expressed gratitude to individuals who showed interest in the issue and showed concern for her safety.

She alleged that the Chief Executive Officer of the Angel Media Group Vincent Opare was the individual who brought the alleged security personnel to the Angel FM premises and mastermind the entire incident that transpired at her workplace.

Ohemaa Woyeje also confirmed that the matter had been reported to the Ghana Police Service, who were conducting an investigation and would share updates on the case as it progressed.

She wrote:

"Thank you all for the concerns …. What you heard about the CEO Vincent Opare ‘ordered thugs’ attack on me at Angel FM Accra premise this morning is the total truth. The police are investigating the matter and I’ll keep you posted. Thank you all. I’ll be fine 🙏."

Ohemaa Woyeje with Empress Gifty at the gospel musician's late mother Agaaga's funeral service. Photo source: DJ Ohemaawoyeje

Source: Facebook

Earlier in the day, rumours emerged on social media that the Angel FM presenter had clashed with some security personnel after she arrived at her workplace.

A viral video showed Ohemaa Woyeje being prevented from accessing the Angel FM building by some individuals, who claimed to be security personnel.

In the video, Ohemaa Woyeje denied being told by management to stay away from the premises after renowned sports journalist Saddick Adams asked if she had received a text message notifying her of her dismissal from the Angel Broadcasting Group.

She also accused the rumoured security personnel of storming the Angel FM premises to intimidate and chase her out of the radio station.

The reason behind Ohemaa Woyeje being denied the chance to enter the Angel FM premises despite being an employee of the company is still yet unknown.

Check out Ohemaa Woyeje's social media post below:

Ohemaa Woyeje's remarks about incident stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ike Nani-Qwaby Lawson commented:

"Ah! What for? Don't touch our Ohemaa Woyeje ooo. She is dear to our hearts papa. Find a better way of addressing issues and not thuggery."

Abiesi Sampson said:

"Until now no statement from Angel Broadcasting Network? Ohemaa Woyeje we dey your back 💪."

Michael Gonu commented:

"If he doesn't need ur services anymore Just write in the formal way rather than attack on innocent person."

Ohemaa Woyeje speaks about Kwadee's health issues

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa Woyeje shared her thoughts on Okomfo Kwadee's health issues.

The radio personality, who was very good friends with the embattled Kwadee, attributed his mental health struggles to some spiritual forces.

Ohemaa Woyeje also appealed to the Ghana government to intervene and help Okomfo Kwadee recover from his longstanding struggles.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh