Ghanaian female dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronitaa, has shown off her Kpanlogo dance moves in a viral video

Afronitaa was cheered on by her dance students, who watched her in astonishment while learning her dance moves

Some social media users have commented on Afronitaa's dance video, which is trending on Instagram

Ghanaian female dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronitaa, has dedicated March, which is officially Ghana's heritage month, to teaching cultural dance moves.

The award-winning dancer has mesmerised her fans with her stylish white traditional wear and beautiful handmade beads in her dance video.

Afronitaa dances Kpanlogo in a viral video. Photo credit: @afronitaaa.

Source: Instagram

Dancer Afronitaa and her students danced Kpanlogo with ease and flexibility, just like the elderly women from the Greater Accra Region do during festive or state events.

The dance coach couldn't stop smiling throughout the entire video that has gone viral on Instagram. She posted the video with this caption:

"This weekend’s classes at @afrostarkidsacademy have increased my love for traditional dances so much and I look forward to exploring this style of dance and exploring our culture even more now.🇬🇭. First time trying Kpanlogo, only God knows the joy this gave me!😂💖."

Afronitaa dances Kpanlogo with ease

Some social media users have praised Afronitaa for teaching her students traditional dances to preserve the rich culture and heritage of her country, Ghana. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nii_bortey_loyalty stated:

"Afronitaaa's Kpanlogo performance was truly exceptional! It was an honor to be part of the drumming ensemble accompanying her. Her energy and passion brought the dance to life. Great job, Afronitaaa."

cutiepie_hub_gh stated:

"It's absolutely fascinating to watch you dance! Your movements bring such energy and joy to the moment. 🔥."

Kyeraahpriscilla stated:

"Indeed, what can't you do 👏👏 I'm so proud of you Akosua , you made Ghanaian dance look so beautiful and you've presented Ghana so well🔥🔥👏."

mkweeelenkwe

"Daniiii🥹 kyer3 s3 what can't you do😫wo y3 toooooo much baby ❤️ you were indeed born for this!🌟🩷🩵I pray for God's strength and blessings for you🙏🏽."

musliyatu stated:

"I'm in awe rn, what can't you do? Representing unity in diversity. Kudos baby girl🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🩷🩷."

Visiohype stated:

"If only you will explore more of these traditional dance mixed with what you're already doing, your will create a very strong market for yourself, more deals , endorsement and making dance even more attractive...try it."

Afronitaa rocks a classy kente ensemble

Ghanaian dancer Afronitaa looked ethereal in a beautiful kente ensemble for her dance video. She showed off her Kete dance moves like an Ashanti goddess in a viral Instagram video.

Afronitaa accessorised her look with colourful beads and wore handmade native sandals to complete her look.

The video of Afronitaa dancing Kete is below:

Afronitaa rocks high heels to dance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian dancer Afronitaa, who turned heads with her yellow outfit and high heels for her dance video.

The skilful dancer and University of Ghana Legon student impressed her fans as she danced effortlessly in high heels.

Some social media users have commented on Afronitaa's gorgeous spaghetti-strap dress and flawless makeup.

