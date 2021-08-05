The Volta, Bono, and Bono East Regions have emerged as the new hotspots for the COVID-19 Delta Variant

The active cases have astronomically increased from 1,600 to 6,766

The rise in active cases is attributed to non-adherence to safety protocols

The new Delta strain of the coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19 is seemingly spreading like wide fire.

So far, the Volta, Bono, and Bono East Regions have emerged as the three out of the 16 regions, identified as new hotspots for the COVID-19 Delta Variant.

The active cases have astronomically increased from 1,600 to 6,766 within a period of just one month.

The three regions add up to the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions which remain the traditional hotspots of the virus.

The current active cases stood at 6,766 with 854 deaths as of August 1, 2021.

In a report filed by the Ghana News Agency, GNA, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) noted that the Volta Region has had times 10 the number of active cases that it had recorded as of July 1.

The GHS noted that the region has so far recorded 532 cases as of August 1, while the figures for the Bono Region increased from eight cases to 200 and Bono East from three to 178.

The Director-General of Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye speaking during a press briefing said over 79%of all Covid-19 cases in the Greater Accra Region were from the Delta Variant.

According to him, the Delta Variant has a higher transmission rate and severe disease burden.

He, therefore, called for stricter enforcement of the safety protocols like hand washing, wearing on nose masks, social distancing, as well as sanitising, to prevent escalation of the virus.

#FixTheCountry demonstration

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, hundreds of disgruntled Ghanaians have joined the ongoing FixTheCountry protest on Wednesday, August 4, to demand accountability, good governance, and better living conditions from the ruling government.

The FixTheCountry campaign, which began in May, has garnered massive attention and support since Ghanaian youth took to social media to highlight inadequacies in the country.

Although the government responded to the aggrieved youth by outlining initiatives it has implemented, including the Nation Builders’ Corp (NABCO), National Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) to build the human capital in the country, many still think the government has failed to deliver.

