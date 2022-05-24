A brilliant Ghanaian lady has established herself as a jack of many trades and a master (or mistress) of all

She is a trained nurse who has had great success practicing in some of the most revered health facilities in the United Kingdom

Aside from that, Nana Adjoa is an entrepreneur marketing African fashion products and she's also a philanthropist

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nana Adjoa Sika, a prolific Ghanaian young lady has succeeded in attaining breathtaking feats in different fields of endeavor through hard work, persistence, and great resilience.

Sharing her inspirational story with YEN.com.gh, Nana Adjoa uncovered how she became both an accomplished nurse whose exploits have been making a great transformational impact as well as the owner of a global e-commerce brand called Fashionable Afrika which is based in Ghana and London.

In the health profession

As a health professional, Nana Adjoa is well-versed in helping children of all ages with their social, mental and educational development through interactive play and active curriculum knowledge’. creating a safe, secure, and engaging environment for young children.

Photos of Nana Adjoa Sika Picture credit

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nana Adjoa also has comprehensive expertise in blood techniques Phlebotomist/HCA and experience combined with her dedication landed her enviable roles at both the Early Child Playground in London as well as University College London Hospital, United Kingdom.

Building the Fashionable Afrika Marketplace

According to Nana Adjoa, she discovered an uncommon love for fashion when she was only a little girl, sneaking into her mother's wardrobe to make her pieces of cloth into dresses without any training.

She recalls:

"My love and passion for Afrikan fashion and selling started in my childhood. I would sneak into my mum’s wardrobe for her expensive (Kente) fabrics, in her absence, I would cut and sew them. My passion also comes from most often assisting in selecting dresses and cloth for family and friends to wear on special occasions and events. I love everything functioning in fashion"

From a childhood drive, Nana Adjoa's love for fashion evolved as she grew into the Fashionable Afrika, a brand delivering high-quality African fashion wear into the UK marketplace with very affordable pricing.

"We sell authentic African products made by Africans, especially Ghanaians. At Fashionable Afrika Marketplace, we aim to promote Ghanaian Culture through our extensive fashion styles, showcasing this to the world via our creative and innovative Ghana Fashion Designers’ products/designs. As we all know, Ghana has lucrative talented fashion designers. And Fashionable Afrika Marketplace will facilitate the needed support to their brands to boots and create opportunities to explore the westernized fashion world" she says.

Nana Adjoa's life aside from fashion and nursing

Nana Adjoa Sika does not only have a big brain for intelligent exploits but also a big heart for underprivileged people in society.

Portions of the proceeds made from at Fashionable Afrika Marketplace, and S&S African Meals (another of her startups) are used to support dyslexia, underprivileged families, and domestic violence victims in my home country Ghana through the Safe Home NGO.

She is a qualified stenographer Secretary and experienced Personal Assistant with a Diploma in Secretarial Studies and Information Technology; has worked at IBIS NGO, Telemedia Communications, and TV3 Networks, Ghana; and currently pursues a BA (Hons) in Psychosocial Community Work at the University of East London.

Vital business lessons

When asked what her experiences as a businesswoman have taught her so far, Nana Adjoa listed four strong points:

Entrepreneurship, l would say is one of the most powerful journeys of nurturing your mental strength, growth, and understanding. Accepting failure, being able to manage your activities, and ensuring your business is impacting the community and country. I have learned to stay true to our core business values and visions. We aim to build a culture of care and not just a company. Never underestimate any member of your team. Everyone you meet in your journey would become a reflection stage of your achievement.

Ghanaian doctor not accepted by KNUST graduates from Harvard

In another success story, Dr Boniface Mensah, a young Ghanaian man has achieved stupendous success by graduating from the world-renowned Harvard University after he was not directly accepted into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Gemma Appiah, a friend to Dr Mensah who recounted the inspirational story on her Twitter handle, @gemmaappiah, indicates that the young man applied for his master's degree at KNUST in 2019, but was put on a waiting list.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh