Popular entertainment show host on Neat FM, Ola Michael, has alleged that the late Daddy Lumba's corpse is missing

The media personality made the allegations during his live radio show on December 9, 2025, after hosting Great Ampong

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after they watched the viral video Neat FM posted on TikTok

Ghanaian media personality Ola Michael has made some allegations about the funeral of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, scheduled for December 13, 2025.

The legendary Highlife musician's funeral is set to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Ashanti Region.

Neat FM presenter Ola Michael disclosed that, according to a viral video, his confidant informed him that the late Daddy Lumba's corpse is missing.

The host of Entertainment GH alleged that the late singer had told his Abusuapanin, Kofi Owusu, popularly called Tupac, not to lay him in state for the public to pay their last respects after his death.

Ola Michael alleged that this private conversation between Daddy Lumba and his family head explains why Kofi Owusu insists on burying the singer without confirming the real cause of death.

The UTV showbiz pundit also alleged that Daddy Lumba belonged to a secret group where deceased members’ corpses are not displayed during funeral ceremonies.

Ghanaians react to Ola Michael's video

Zainka stated:

"Abusuapanin once said on an interview that they won’t open the casket for anyone to see."

hanneyjoy stated:

"Oh, but Abusuapani has said it that the body will not be opened for people to see on UTV already. I now understand why Akosua brempomaa is requesting for autopsy."

Ariana_kendra_ commented:

"Akom ne nkyiremu."

Barbie stated:

"And those people, what do they want, and if it's like that, they should talk to the family members, err for understanding🥰."

think wisely stated:

"So, can't they report this case to police Cid for investigating? aaah."

Denicia Appiah stated:

"Daddy Lumba nso wabr3 papa eeiiii."

secretsghana reacted:

"Occult anaaa asking for to explain my village committee."

naakwansuah5 stated:

"Why didn't the family head explain this to the family."

JJ Nkrumah stated:

"To understand what is going on about DL aftermath, read Psalm 37:37."

Police question Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu

The Ghana Police have allegedly questioned Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, the head of Daddy Lumba’s family, on December 9, 2025.

Mama China, a close friend of the late singer's oldest sister, Ernestina Fosuh (also known as Akosua Brempongmaa), claimed in a video viewed by YEN.com.gh that Kofi Owusu was asked to respond to inquiries about the autopsy of the late musician.

She added that he was questioned about pending legal action, which accuses him of embezzling funeral funds.

Ernestina Fosuh sues Abusuapanin over funds

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the late Ernestina Fosuh and four of Daddy Lumba’s direct relatives had sued Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu over funeral funds.

The five plaintiffs claimed that Kofi Owusu withdrew money from Daddy Lumba’s memorial fund without informing them.

Some social media users reacted to the legal case after it surfaced online.

