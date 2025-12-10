Oheneni Adazoa sparked drama on social media after backing Akosua Serwaa in the dispute over which of Daddy Lumba’s widows should be recognised as his legal spouse

TikToker Kofi Frank clapped back, accusing her of hypocrisy and claiming that she ignored reports that one of her producers was involved with a married woman

In a fiery video, Adazoa dismissed the accusation as a ploy for fame and vowed that the issue would now be settled spiritually

Ghanaian media personality Oheneni Adazoa rained curses on a TikTok content creator after he accused her of hypocrisy.

Oheneni Adazoa angrily curses TikTok creator Kofi Frank after he accused her of hypocrisy for supporting Akosua Serwaa. Image credit: @oheneniadazoaofficial

Source: TikTok

The Sompa FM host stirred drama on social media after she weighed in on the ongoing dispute between Daddy Lumba’s widows, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

A court battle has emerged over which of the two women, who were married to the musician, should be seen as his legal spouse.

In a video, Oheneni Adazoa threw her support behind Akosua Serwaa.

She said Akosua Serwaa had suffered for years to build a fortune with Daddy Lumba and deserved to enjoy the fruits of her labour.

Oheneni Adazoa stated emphatically that God would fight for Akosua Serwaa.

TikToker accuses Oheneni Adazoa of hypocrisy

After her video went viral, Ghanaian TikToker Kofi Frank shared a response accusing Adazoa of hypocrisy by supporting Akosua Serwaa.

Frank, who claimed to have insider information, alleged that one of her producers had engaged in an affair with a married woman.

He stated that they informed her about the issue to intervene, but she ignored them because her producer was involved.

The TikToker said that if Oheneni Adazoa was opposed to extramarital affairs, as she claimed, which led to her speaking against Odo Broni, she should have also set her producer straight.

Oheneni Adazoa curses TikToker over hypocrisy accusation

In a video shared to social media, Oheneni Adazoa responded to Kofi Frank’s accusations.

In an emotionally charged video, the Sompa Nkomo host said she was informed of the accusation against her producer but received incomplete information.

Nevertheless, Adazoa said she gave the information to one of her bosses to act on and never heard back.

She said Kofi Frank’s attack was a deliberate attempt to become famous by falsely accusing her, and said he should get ready to settle the issue spiritually.

“God would settle this between us. I never lie, and I have never kept a secret. If you want to bring me down to become popular, it would not work. Because the God who is with me is stronger than whatever you worship. These are my last words on this issue. We would now settle this spiritually,” Adazoa said.

Oheneni Adazoa and her husband celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary on April 24, 2025. Image credit: OheneniAdazoa

Source: Facebook

Oheneni Adazoa celebrates 21st wedding anniversary

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni Adazoa celebrated the 21st anniversary of her marriage to her husband.

In a TikTok video, the prominent media personality opened up about their experience of being together, stating that it has not been all rosy but they have stuck by each other.

