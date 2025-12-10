Sonnie Badu has joyfully celebrated his daughter Shadine's 23rd birthday with a heartfelt social media post

The award-winning gospel minister shared a photo of his daughter in a simple outfit with a lovely caption

Delighted by her growth, many fans joined Sonnie Badu in sharing warm birthday wishes for the young lady

Award-winning gospel artist and preacher Sonnie Badu has shown off his daughter, Shadine, in a new photo as she marked her birthday.

Shadine turned 23 years old on Monday, December 8, 2025. The proud father took to social media to celebrate her.

Gospel singer Sonnie Badu celebrates his first daughter, Shadine, turning 23 years old on December 8, 2025. Photo source: @sonniebadu

In a post on his official Facebook page, Sonnie Badu shared a photo of Shadine looking chic and modern in a simple but classy outfit.

She wore a black turtle-neck pullover, with a piece of Burberry-branded material draping over her shoulders like a cape.

Shadine Badu complemented her look with straight and flowing long black hair, pulled to one side, and hoop earrings.

Standing in what looked like a hotel room or a modern apartment, she posed with an iPhone in selfie mode.

Sharing the photo, the gospel minister affirmed his love for Shadine, saying:

"Happy 23rd to my first seed #ShadineBadu I love you."

See Sonnie Badu's Facebook post to celebrate Shadine's birthday below:

Shadine is the first of the six children of the Wonder God hitmaker and his 40-year-old wife, Ann-Marie Badu.

Badu and Ann-Marie welcomed their sixth child, who happened to be their second son, in March 2024.

Gospel singer Sonnie Badu and his wife, Anne Badu, are blessed with six children, including Shadine. Photo source: @sonniebadu

Reactions to Sonnie Badu's daughter's birthday

The birthday photo shared by Sonnie Badu to celebrate Shadine's birthday has garnered many reactions.

The singer's fans joined in wishing his daughter well, while others took notice of her beauty and resemblance to her mother.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled.

Evangelist John Ogele said:

"Happy birthday to you beautiful daughter of God more Grace."

Eugenia Lady-Ee Ormsby stated:

"Happy birthday to the beautiful Shadine Badu. May you enjoy many, many more Bless and wonderful birthdays. Long life joy and happiness shall be your portion . Enjoy your day family. We love you."

Nana Kwame Akrofi commented:

"Happy birthday, Shadine! May this new year bring you joy, love, and success. May God Almighty richly bless you."

Josephine Eli said:

"God bless you so much. I pray for strength and abundant favour following You All the days of Your Life. Amen. Please meditate on Psalm 20. Psalm 118."

Octaviehappy Angoh reacted:

"Happy birthday to a beautiful soul! May your day be as bright as your smile."

Christopher Bailey remarked:

"Happy Birthday to you Shadine may God continue to shine his blessings upon you wishing you many more enjoy…"

Sandra Ababio celebrates daughter's 18th birthday

YEN.com.gh also reported that Sandra Sarfo Ababio celebrated her daughter Dana Adjei's 18th birthday with a touching social media tribute.

The Kumawood actress shared beautiful images and expressed deep love for her only child in the post she shared on her handle at the time.

Just like Sonnie Badu's post for his daughter, fans reacted with excitement, praising Dana's beauty and joining in celebrating her milestone.

