The Buzstop Boys have earned another major recognition for their community sanitation mission

The youth-led group was voted Changemaker of the Year at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Engineer Heneba Kwadwo shared what the honour, made possible by public support, means to the team

The Buzstop Boys, a vibrant youth-centred volunteer group, have once again warmed the hearts of Ghanaians after being honoured for their tireless sanitation work across communities.

On November 26, 2025, the group was crowned Changemaker of the Year at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards (YEA).

It was a proud moment for the devoted team, who competed in a fiercely contested category featuring equally impactful personalities.

Momentum carried them through this hard-won victory. The group, known for turning ordinary weekends into massive cleanup drives, found themselves standing shoulder-to-shoulder with top figures such as Nana Tea, Ibrahim Mahama, Horic Autos and Wendy Boateng Ofori, people widely admired for their generous service to society.

To the Buzstop Boys, sharing that space alone was an honour.

Reflecting on the moment, group leader Engineer Heneba Kwadwo Safo expressed deep appreciation in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

“For us, this is more than an award. It is a reminder that people see what we do, and they value our efforts. As a youth-led organisation, we are working within our strength not only to clean but also to create awareness. Awareness itself is a whole mission. So being recognised by YEN is simply amazing.”

“To YEN.com.gh, thank you. And to everyone who supported us, everyone who voted, everyone who encouraged us, this win belongs to all of you. As for 2026 and beyond, we hope to keep making you proud,” he added.

The award was organised by YEN.com.gh, an annual scheme now in its fourth year of celebrating excellence across various fields.

It was proudly sponsored by Compute Ghana, the country’s premier retail outlet for I.T. products.

Buzstop Boys set to host 2025 CleanParty

Energy continues to build around the group as preparations for their annual sanitation festival take shape.

During the interview, the team confirmed that the 2025 edition of CleanParty will take place on December 19, 2025, at Sakumono Beach in Accra.

Unlike traditional cleanup activities, CleanParty merges volunteerism with celebration, a “party with purpose.”

The upcoming edition is expected to gather over 500 young volunteers from across the country. Early registrants will receive GHC 50 each as transportation support.

Celebrities, including Kuborlor, Sister Derby, OB Amponsah, His Excellency Angle, and a few surprise faces, are also set to join, making the event both productive and exciting.

“People love to party, so we decided to merge fun but this time with a purpose,” the leader explained.

“This year’s event will be bigger. Everything you love about a party will be there just with a mission behind it.”

"There will be drinks, everything you think of when we talk party. Just register to join coming December 19th, 2025 and be part of the life-changing initiative."

Over the years, CleanParty has grown into a movement that many young Ghanaians look forward to as a space to serve, connect, and take pride in shaping cleaner communities.

Buzstop Boys share two major challenges

As fulfilling as their work is, the journey comes with obstacles. During the conversation, Engineer Safo highlighted two major challenges the group faces.

1. Logistics: He emphasised the need for modern sanitation equipment to support both volunteers and community workers.

“If the latest cars for 2026 can arrive in Ghana, then the latest sanitation machines should also be possible. With the right tools, community cleaning will be faster and far more effective.”

2. Change of Mindset: A second challenge stems from attitudes toward waste disposal. He advocated for a cultural shift in how Ghanaians handle refuse.

According to him, people should develop the habit of keeping waste with them until a bin is available, even if it means holding it for a while.

He warned against dropping litter on the ground or dumping it into gutters, actions that clog drains and breed mosquitoes.

Shatta Wale visits Buzstop Boys, donates GH₵30,000

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a heartwarming moment when dancehall star Shatta Wale visited the Buzstop Boys during a cleanup at Alajo.

In a video circulating online, he presented them with a GHC 30,000 cheque to support their efforts.

He praised the youth for their massive contribution to keeping communities clean and encouraged them to keep pushing.

