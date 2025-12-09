A Ghanaian man living in the UAE has touched hearts across social media after a video of his encounter was shared online

The man expressed that he had been living there for two months without experiencing any genuine kindness

Emotions ran high as an Arab man approached him, sparking a heartfelt conversation that moved him to tears

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian man’s story of struggle abroad has resonated widely.

A Ghanaian man living in the UAE makes many cry after a video of him talking about daily struggles surfaced. Image credit: amjad_ali_speaks/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video posted by @amjad_ali_speaks on TikTok, Jonas Taylor, also known as Ato, was spotted walking the streets of the Emirates when an Arab man called out to him.

Initially doubtful, Ato approached cautiously, and a genuine conversation soon unfolded.

Ghanaian struggles to make ends meet in UAE

Ato shared that finding food had been a struggle, though he managed as best as he could.

He recently secured a job, which has helped him survive.

Humming softly, he admitted, “Sir, it is difficult, but I manage. Sometimes I cook.”

Emotions overwhelmed him as he continued, “Not that I am sad, but I am happy for the way you approached me and spoke to me just now.” Tears streamed down his face as he spoke.

He went on to reveal that he left Ghana to provide a better life for his family.

“I have a wife and a kid. I came here to do better,” he explained.

The Arab man reassured him that things would improve with time.

Later, the man got out of his car, opened the trunk, and handed Ato a yellow polythene bag filled with rice and other food items, a gesture that left the Ghanaian man deeply moved.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Ghanaian living abroad sweeps for a living

In a related story, A Ghanaian man living abroad is making waves for the life lesson he shared in a viral TikTok video.

An old man working abroad is urging Ghanaians to work hard, as laziness only brings suffering. Image credit: nyhiraabaafia/TikTok, Shutterstock

Source: UGC

In the video, the elderly man is seen sweeping for a living while offering advice against laziness.

“Cleaning is my work. This is better than stealing. Laziness will not help you. You cannot live here if you are lazy,” he said.

His story has generated mixed reactions online, with some saying sweeping abroad is better than working as a security guard in Ghana.

Many have since compared the kinds of jobs Ghanaians do abroad to what they could have been doing back home.

The video on TikTok has generated a lot of reactions.

paasage wrote:

"That is good better than, security officer in Ghana."

kuaku wrote:

"My pride wouldn't allow me😏"

Victor Richest Arhin added:

"That is abroad for you😭😭"

s0 it is wrote:

"He makes more than 50,000gh per month and no one should under estimate him 👍."

Swissman wrote:

"Please at this age come and relax yourself 🫠🫠🫠🫠"

An old man sweeping for a living abroad is advising fellow Ghanaians who work abroad to work hard, as laziness will not suffice outside Ghana. Image credit: Hair_boss/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian woman abroad laments struggles of life

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian woman, known on TikTok as hair_boss, who opened up about her struggles after leaving behind her flourishing businesses in Ghana to pursue work abroad.

In a heartfelt video posted on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, Akushika, a former banker, recounted how she once lived comfortably in Ghana, running a successful hair and jewellery business alongside her banking job.

Her ventures, she said, provided her with a stable and fulfilling lifestyle before she decided to move to the United States in search of “a better life.

Source: YEN.com.gh