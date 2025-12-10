Lamine Yamal broke a new Champions League record, surpassing Kylian Mbappé for the most goal involvements by a player aged 18 or younger

Barcelona earned a hard-fought 2-1 comeback win over Eintracht Frankfurt, with Jules Kounde scoring both goals after the Catalans fell behind to an Ansgar Knauff opener

Yamal played a decisive role in the victory, providing the assist for the match-winning goal from his position on the right wing

Lamine Yamal claimed a new Champions League record on Tuesday, thanks to his performance in the Barcelona’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday night.

The Catalan giants had entered the fixture desperate to return to winning ways in Europe, and they ultimately managed just that with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Bundesliga side.

Lamine Yamal breaks Kylian Mbappé Champions League record

Barcelona were made to battle for all three points at Camp Nou. Eintracht Frankfurt struck first through an opener from Ansgar Knauff, putting the hosts under pressure.

But after the interval, Hansi Flick’s men responded with authority. Two goals from Jules Kounde proved enough to secure the win, with Marcus Rashford and Lamine Yamal both chipping in with assists.

Yamal overtakes Mbappé with assist

Yamal, operating from his usual position on the right wing, started the match and played a major role in Barcelona’s second-half turnaround. The 18-year-old delivered the assist for the decisive goal, helping to complete the Blaugrana’s comeback.

And, as mentioned, that moment carried historic significance. According to Bleacher Report, Yamal has now surpassed Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé to become the player with the most-ever Champions League goal involvements while aged 18 or younger, with his tally rising to 14.

Yamal is likely to add to that tally too, as he does not celebrate his 19th birthday until July, giving him plenty more time to add more Champions League goals and assists to his collection.

However, Yamal will have to sit out Barcelona’s next Champions League fixture after picking up his third yellow card of the 2025–26 campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt, triggering an automatic one-game suspension.

The teenager’s absence means Hansi Flick must navigate January’s clash with Slavia Prague without his gifted wonderkid.

Yamal was withdrawn late in the Frankfurt match and didn’t hide his frustration at being substituted before full-time at Camp Nou. Addressing the decision afterward, Flick explained via GOAL:

“Lamine was a little disappointed when he came off, but he was on a yellow card and we needed fresh legs. These are three very important points. We controlled the game in what was a very tough match. They defended very deep. Now we have to focus on ourselves and pick up six more points.”

Barcelona will now switch focus back to La Liga where they will face Osasuna on Saturday.

La Blaugrana have a four-point lead over rivals Real Madrid.

