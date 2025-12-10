A video of the late gospel musician, Maame Tiwaa, at her 'son’s' traditional wedding a few months before her passing has surfaced online

The video showed the veteran gospel singer performing with her angelic voice at the ceremony, blessing the room with her presence

Her sudden demise at age 62 made the wedding video even more emotional for fans and the entertainment community

Ghanaian gospel legend Maame Tiwaa, who had partnered with Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo band for many years, passed away on December 7, 2025. A video of her attendance at her 'son's' wedding has surfaced after her demise.

Her passing has struck Ghanaians and the Gospel music industry because of the impact she has had on the Gospel music industry.

She was 62 years old at the time of her death.

After her death was made public, a video of Maame Tiwaa performing at her 'son’s' wedding surfaced online.

The video was filmed a few months ago and was one of the final and memorable performances Maame Tiwaa gave in public before her death.

In the video, Maame Tiwaa performed with her signature angelic voice while standing proudly before guests at her son’s engagement ceremony, which was a traditional ceremony.

Maame Tiwaa touched many with her voice

Many people in attendance were touched by Maame Tiwaa’s presence, and the video has drawn new interest in the incredible bond she shared with her 'son'.

The timing of the video’s resurfacing has made her death even more emotional.

Her voice in the wedding video has been described as a reminder of the gift she shared with Ghana for many years.

Maame Tiwaa’s sudden demise has left many in mourning, but the wedding video has provided a touching last moment glimpse of the veteran gospel singer doing what she loved. May her soul rest in peace.

Her son, identified as George, also known as Drum Vic Firth, was said to have served as her drummer during live events and ministrations and was a role model to him.

Their musical bond was strong, as they performed together many times and ministered on stage.

Watch the emotional video below:

Maame Tiwaa’s passing marks the end of an era for Ghanaian gospel music. Her voice, ministry, and impact will remain in the hearts of many, even as the nation mourns a true legend. May her soul rest in peace.

Yaw Sarpong’s wife speaks after Tiwaa’s passing

Maame Adwoa Pinamang, the estranged wife of Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Sarpong, has been spotted in a new video amid the news of her husband's bandmate Maame Tiwaa's sudden demise.

In a video shared on her official TikTok page on Saturday, December 6, 2025, Maame Pinamang was spotted preaching to Ghanaians inside her home.

In the video, Yaw Sarpong's estranged wife, who is currently embarking on an evangelical mission, advised Ghanaians to change their lives and give themselves to God.

Maame Pinamang also cautioned Ghanaians about the judgment of God on humanity, as described in the Bible.

Mama Esther mourns Maame Tiwaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician, Mama Esther, paid a touching tribute to singer Maame Tiwaa after her death.

The Onyame Ayebi hitmaker highlighted the late Maame Tiwaa's contribution to the gospel music industry. Mama Esther stated in an Instagram video posted on December 8, 2025, that the late gospel singer's powerful songs had a deep impact on people's lives.

She said she appreciated Maame Tiwaa's creativity and the wisdom she often incorporated into her songs, and prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

