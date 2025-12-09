Yaw Sarpong's estranged wife, Maame Pinamang, has been spotted in a new video days after Maame Tiwaa's death

In the viral TikTok video, the veteran gospel singer's wife was spotted preaching the word of God to her followers

Maame Pinamang's rare public sighting comes over a year after she made allegations against her ailing husband on Oyerepa FM

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Maame Adwoa Pinamang, the estranged wife of Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Sarpong, has been spotted in a new video amid the news of her husband's bandmate Maame Tiwaa's sudden demise.

Yaw Sarpong's estranged wife, Maame Pinamang, resurfaces after Maame Tiwaa's death. Photo source: @adwoapinamang61, @yawsarponggospel

Source: TikTok

Maame Tiwaa, a member of the iconic Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo music group, passed away on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Nana Poku Ashis, the manager of the legendary gospel music group, confirmed the news of her death in a social media post. He shared a video of Tiwaa on stage performing and captioned it:

"It is well hmmmmm!!"

Her death left many Ghanaians reeling, as she had been active in the weeks leading up to the tragedy. She performed at the birthday celebration of Apostle Abraham Lamptey of Believers House of Worship, which was held at the end of October.

Tiwaa had also previously attended the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, 10 May 2025.

She performed at the event and received the Lifetime Achievement award on behalf of Yaw Sarpong.

Below is the Instagram post confirming Maame Tiwaa's death:

Yaw Sarpong's estranged wife resurfaces

In a video shared on her official TikTok page on Saturday, December 6, 2025, Maame Pinamang was spotted preaching to Ghanaians inside her home.

In the video, Yaw Sarpong's estranged wife, who is currently embarking on an evangelical mission, advised Ghanaians to change their lives and give themselves to God.

Maame Pinamang also cautioned Ghanaians about the judgment of God on humanity, as described in the Bible.

The TikTok video of Maame Pinamang preaching in her house is below:

Maame Pinamang and Yaw Sarpong's past issues

In June 2024, the ailing Yaw Sarpong, who was battling a stroke and receiving care at the New Jerusalem Chapel, found himself in the centre of controversy after Maame Pinamang appeared on Oyerepa FM's "Oyerepa Afutuo" show.

In the interview with media personality Auntie Naa, the musician's wife alleged that her estranged husband and his family had sidelined her in his treatment.

She narrated how her estranged husband and his family had allegedly kept her away from him before they sought spiritual help from a pastor named Bishop JY Adu in Kumasi.

Ghanaians mourn Yaw Sarpong's group mate Maame Tiwaa after her sudden death on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Photo source: @yawsarponggospel

Source: Instagram

Maame Pinamang claimed that her husband's bandmate, Tiwaa, was causing her to be sidelined. According to her, Tiwaa had taken over her marriage to the point of making the musician's family 'hate' her. She accused Tiwaa of snatching her husband.

Tiwaa denied the allegations of being in a romantic relationship with Yaw Sarpong. She explained that she only opted to care for the ailing musician because she believed it was the right thing to do.

She also refuted claims that she took care of her embattled bandleader for monetary gains.

In response to the allegations, Yaw Sarpong clarified that he was no longer married to his estranged wife during an appearance at Bishop J.Y. Adu's church. He claimed that they had been divorced since 2004.

The veteran gospel musician noted that he and his wife began experiencing marital issues after she changed her attitude, abandoned their kids and relocated to Kumasi. He also denied having a secret extramarital affair with Maame Tiwaa.

When asked why he did not return any drinks to the wife's family as custom demanded, he explained that he did not send any drinks to her family when he sought her hand in marriage.

Maame Pinamang's rare appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Esisika said:

"Meaning she is older than Tiwaah, yet she is beautiful."

User6941225975135 commented:

"God richly bless you for your patience 🙏."

Mama Lagaa said:

"May God strengthen you."

Becky wrote:

"Sister Pinamang, God bless you."

Maame Tiwaa's doom prophecy resurfaces after death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old doom prophecy about the late Maame Tiwaa resurfaced after her death.

In a 2024 video, Karma President claimed that the late singer's life had been in danger and that Yaw Sarpong's family had plotted against her.

The resurfaced prophecy of doom about Maame Tiwaa triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh