Reverend Obofour has responded to rumours of an alleged attempt on his life during a recent public outing

In a video, the controversial prophet urged Ghanaians to ignore the rumours that have gone viral on social media

Reverend Obofour's response to the rumours of an attack on his life has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Francis Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour, has denied rumours that he has been attacked by some armed assailants.

Controversial Ghanaian prophet, Reverend Obofour, debunks rumours of an alleged attack on his life. Photo source: Rev Obofour Ministries

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, December 7, 2025, rumours claimed that the controversial prophet had been attacked by some armed men in an unknown location while driving in one of his luxury vehicles.

A photo of Reverend Obofour receiving treatment at a medical facility with some injuries later emerged on social media, stoking panic among his followers.

Reverend Obofour's church dismisses rumoured attack

On Monday, December 8, Reverend Obofour's church issued a short statement to debunk the rumoured attack on the prophet's life.

Sharing a photo of the prophet preaching in front of his congregation at his church, they noted that the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) leader was in good health, contrary to the rumours.

Reverend Obofour's church also advised Ghanaians to disregard the fake rumours that had circulated on social media, with the statement reading:

"We would like to assure you, the public, that Rev Obofour has not been attacked. Any reports suggesting otherwise are false and should be disregarded."

Below is the TikTok post of Reverend Obofour's church debunking his rumoured attack:

Reverend Obofour supports Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin

Reverend Obofour's debunking of his rumoured attack comes days after he supported Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene in his ongoing dispute with the late singer's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, and sister, Ernestina Fosu.

In a viral video on social media, he claimed that some members of the late musician's burial committee are mentally unstable.

Reverend Obofour urged the family head, Kofi Owusu, to remove such individuals from the committee to ensure the late highlife musician received a dignified burial.

Reverend Obofour praises jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa during a sermon on November 16, 2025. Image credit: RevObofourMinistries, @ghana.eye/TikTok

Source: Facebook

He went on to commend Judge Dorinda Smith, who presided over the legal disputes surrounding the funeral dispute case at the Kumasi High Court

Reverend Obofour expressed his view that she had handled the matter excellently.

The Instagram video of Reverend Obofour pledging his support for Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin is below:

Reverend Obofour calls for unity amid criticism

Detailing his connection to the late singer, Reverend Obofour further noted that Daddy Lumba’s decision to settle with two women before his passing should not cause controversy.

He encouraged Ghanaians to stop the criticism, adding that even Muslims marry more than three wives and that both the legal and non-legal wives should come together to give the highlife legend a proper burial.

The popular preacher also praised Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, observing that it is not easy to raise six children, adding that this pointed to her resilience.

He concluded that both wives should be strong during this difficult time.

Reactions to Reverend Obofour debunking attack rumours

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mr Brown wrote:

"Nobody can bring you down, father."

Queen_afia1 commented:

"No weapon 🥰."

Majesty said:

"My father."

Reverend Obofour praises Agradaa amid her imprisonment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Reverend Obofour praised Agradaa amid her imprisonment at the Nsawam female prison.

In a video, the preacher recounted how the televangelist had saved him from a plot against his life by some close associates years ago.

Reverend Obofour also spoke about his protracted feud with Agradaa and the verbal attacks she had made against him on social media.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh