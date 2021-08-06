SnakeCatcher: Nerve-wracking video shows man trapping snakes with bare hands

An unidentified man has social media users shook after catching a bunch of snakes with his bare hands

In the clip, the man can be seen easily placing the slithery creatures into a long white bag

Stunned social media users took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the unique clip

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A courageous man has social media buzzing after easily coaxing a group of snakes with his bare hands. In the viral video, the 'snake whisperer' can be seen catching the intimidating creatures and gently placing each one of them into a long white bag.

A video caught footage of one man catching snakes with his bare hands. Images: Autoestima/Facebook

Source: UGC

Facebook user Autoestima first posted the nail-biting clip. The social media user claims that the snakes being caught are in fact very lethal cobra snakes.

Many social media users were surprised by the gentleman's calm demeanour in the face of such danger. Others really hated the sight of not only the snakes but the little cockroaches crawling up the walls.

Check out some of the stunned reactions to the clip below:

Susan Patterson Wall said:

"My worse nightmare, snakes and roaches!!"

Edmund R. Garcia said:

"Good job, a mistake can cost your life. Wow, catching venomous snakes - cobras."

Ralph Pearce said:

"Snakes don't even eat the roaches... what good are they..."

Katherine-Roger Clapp said:

"Please use a real ‘snake catcher’, not your hands. They bite!"

Kenneth Cobb said:

"He must be bootlegged because he has to have gonads the size of pineapples."

Stephen Fleischer said:

"Those who use snake charmers don't worry about getting bitten because they know they are covered spiritually."

Brian C Spinniken said:

"Cockroaches and cobras, wouldn't you love to live there..."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Meet Abbas Yussuf: Fearless man who happily lives with domesticated hyenas

In similar animal news, YEN News previously reported that a man in Ethiopia has left many stunned with his somehow crazy idea of living with some of the world's most feared animals.

Abbas Yusuf, who has been nicknamed The Hyena Man, lives with five hyenas and has been able to train them properly to be as obedient as dogs.

According to National Geographic, Abbas learnt the skills from his father, Yusuf Mume, who, in the start would throw scraps at the animals to lure them away from his livestock.

Abbas kept the tradition alive, and it has turned into a popular tourist attraction, with the city having lived with the animals for years now. Nations Geographic reports that there have been no reports of a hyena attack for over 200 years.

The young man has named all his hyenas and even makes them perform for tourists with a special dialect that helps him woo them.

He feeds them meat that he can find, and at times they feed on the town's landfill as they always wait to hear the garbage truck offloading.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen