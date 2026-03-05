Ailing YOLO series actor John Peasah aka Drogba has mourned his late father Ben Peasah weeks after his demise

In a video, the young actor was seen in an emotional state as family members comforted him at a solemn event

John Peasah also shared details of his late father Ben Peasah's funeral arrangements, stirring sad reactions online

Young Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the YOLO TV series, has mourned his late father, Ben Peasah, amid his ongoing health battle.

YOLO series actor John Peasah, aka Drogba, gets emotional as he mourns his late father, Ben Peasah, weeks after his demise. Photo source: @johnpeasah, @john.peasah4/TikTok

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, January 22, 2026, the ailing YOLO actor announced on his official Instagram page that his father had died.

John Peasah failed to specify the exact circumstances that led to his father's demise, although some reports suggested that he had been dealing with some health problems of his own.

In his Instagram post, the YOLO actor shared a short video of what appeared to be his father's final moments on his sickbed while he was admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra for treatment.

In a message accompanying the video, a heartbroken John grieved over the loss of his father and questioned why his death came sooner rather than later.

"Dad, why 😭… How can I handle this now 😔? You left so quickly 😷."

Many Ghanaians, including notable personalities, flooded the comment section of John Peasah's post to offer their condolences to him and his family.

The Instagram post of YOLO actor John Peasah announcing the death of his father is below:

John Peasah visibly emotional over father's demise

In a TikTok video shared by John on TikTok, the actor was spotted inside a luxury vehicle as an unidentified woman sympathised with him and offered him some comforting words.

In the video, the YOLO series actor was visibly emotional and appeared to have shed tears over the loss of his father at a one-week observance event in his hometown.

Following their conversation, the woman later instructed some individuals to get inside the vehicle and drive John away from the premises to his residence.

Ailing YOLO actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, mourns as his father passes away on January 22, 2026. Photo source: @johnpeasah

Source: Instagram

Accompanying the emotional video was a caption with details about the late Ben Peasah's funeral arrangements.

According to the post, the funeral service for the YOLO actor's father will be held at his residence opposite Akyem New Tafo Central in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region of Ghana on Friday, May 1, 2026.

The TikTok video of YOLO actor John Peasah, visibly emotional over his father's demise, is below:

John Peasah's emotional video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Alfredo123 commented:

"I ask for God's healing powers for you, my guy."

Oscar Jayson Blackmore wrote:

"May the good Lord be with you through these hard times."

Jah Bless GH said:

"My condolences."

Source: YEN.com.gh