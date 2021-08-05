A cute family photo of an interracial couple was recently shared on social media and many couldn't stop talking about it

The beautiful photo is that of a Nigerian woman, her "oyinbo" husband, and four adorable daughters

A Nigerian woman identified as Asiyah Aisha Alubankudi shared the photo on her Facebook page and said women should not limit themselves to their tribesmen

A cute family photo has got people talking on social media as an interracial couple posed for the camera with their four adorable daughters.

The wife is a Nigerian woman who married a white man, and their family photo has inspired social media users.

Many social media users instantly fell in love with the family photo. Photo credit: Asiyah Aisha Alubankudi

Source: Facebook

In the photo that was shared on Facebook by Asiyah Aisha Alubankudi, the couple sat beside each other as the husband carried their last child on his lap while three daughters stood behind them.

Sharing the photo, Asiyah wrote:

"This is beautiful. Ladies, don't limit yourself to only your tribesmen, time is not on our side. They're all beautiful."

Many are in love with the family photo

Social media users soon flooded the comment section to share their thoughts about the photo.

Yeye Bee Osoba-Obayomi said:

"Priceless!! She bagged herself a good looking man with blue eyes!!! You’ve got it girl!! High five jare. Beautiful gorgeous family! Wow."

Ismaeel Akintayo Owolabi wrote:

"Some took after their father, some after their mum. What a balance equation!"

Muhammad Sabo commented:

"They say blacks have dominant gene. All the children look black."

Wole Adeoti said:

"The last born looks exactly like the dad."

Lady marries oyinbo lover in cute traditional wedding ceremony

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a traditional wedding between a Nigerian lady, Ireti, and her "oyinbo" lover, Jesse, received much love on social media.

In the photos shared by Naija Wedding on Facebook, the man and his wife were dressed in Yoruba attires as Jesse wore what is popularly called agbada.

People said that their wedding's photography was a hallmark of beauty and elegance as messages of congratulations poured in for the couple.

