DopeNation has released a new song sampling Reggie and Bollie's infectious hiplife classic Kiss Your Bride

The song featured subliminal shots at Kuami Eugene as the former record label mates go at each other

A video of them performing the song for the first time intrigued many fans who have subscribed to the ongoing beef

Ghanaian hiplife duo DopeNation have released a new song extending their feud with Kuami Eugene.

The former record label mates at Lynx Entertainment have been at each other's ever since DopeNation left the label.

This year's leg of their feud started after Richie Mensah confirmed that Kuami Eugene had also left the label.

DopeNation sent a message to Kuami Eugene wishing their former colleague to overcome the supposed “Lynx curse”, a belief by fans that artistes who leave the label struggle to maintain their careers

Label signees like Adina and MzVee are among some prime case studies. Kuami Eugene unsatisfied with DopeNation's cryptic message posted a rebuttal online saying,

"Anyone looking for attention to drop another gym song should wait. I’m dropping a classic on my Birthday come Saturday for quality music listeners, and then I will make some time, ok? 🥳 #ladiesandgentlemen #OdoAsem."

"As fake as that wig you dey wear. Do us all a favour and take it off. We will soon know who drops a classic this weekend. Game on! Ps: Dont go and steal someone’s song," DopeNation instantly rebutted

However, the Zomizor hitmakers took things beyond social media, unlike Kuami Eugeme. The twin music duo brilliantly titled their next release Gym Song.

The song released February 7 sampled Reggie and Bollie's infectious hiplife classic Kiss Your Bride.

DopeNation accused their former label of prioritizing the other Kuami Eugene over other labelmates.

"You no go fi copy for this occupation. No label, now your hit is on probation," are some of the lines in DopeNation's Gym Song.

The music group extensively referenced several of Kuami Eugene's woes in their new song from his infamous juvenile lyrics 'Wele, Sebe, Kontomire' in his hit song Open Gate his theatrics with Amakye Dede influencing the latter to forcefully crown him the new King of Highlife.

Video of DopeNation's Gym song below.

Richie Mensah speaks about the "Lynx Curse"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that label boss Richie Mensah weighed in on the conversation about the rumoured 'Lynx Curse'.

He said that the numerous challenges in the music industry made it difficult for some artists to thrive on their own after going solo.

Mensah added that artists not having dedicated staff working on their brands after they leave a record label was part of the issue.

