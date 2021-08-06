The singer has fans in some high places

The crooner said that she was amazed that the First Lady used her song on her husband's special day

Gyakie added that it was a motivational experience

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Gyakie has shared how she felt when First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo used a song of hers to celebrate Present Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his birthday.

On March 29, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Mrs Akufo-Addo had sent a coded message to the President on his special day with the lyrical help of the 'Forever' crooner.

In a new interview on Hitz FM, Gyakie stated that she was shocked when she found out about what had happened.

'Forever' is the song that brought the singer, who is the daughter of Ghanaian highlife icon, Nana Acheampong mainstream acclaim.

"It was one of the biggest motivations for me this year, I woke up in the morning and everyone was sending it to me and I couldn’t believe it," said Gyakie to host Andy Dosty.

"I had to check the page to be sure and when it was true, I was surprised and honoured that she actually quoted the line in the song."

Watch Gyakie's reaction to the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo quoting a lyric by her to wish President Akufo-Addo 'Happy Birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Gyakie had expressed that she wasn't sad about losing out on the three awards she was up for the 2021 Ghana Music Awards.

Writing on Twitter, the 'Forever' crooner seemed unbothered, suggesting that her inspiration for the craft is from those who listen to her. She lost out on the 'Best New Artiste' award to Mr Drew and then to Kidi in the EP of the Year and 'Best Afrobeats/AfroPop Song of the Year' categories.

