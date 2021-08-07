Drone delivering rings during wedding malfunctions; flies away and crashes

A drone almost marred a wedding ceremony after it malfunctioned mid-air

After the pastor requested for the rings, the drone flew close to the couple and suddenly flew upwards

It is not known if the operator of the drone was pranking the couple

A wedding ceremony is currently trending on social media after a drone tasked to deliver the bands of marriage to the officiating minister decided to act up.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a wedding which was happening inside a church had to come to a brief halt after a drone carrying the rings malfunctioned.

What was supposed to be a high-tech entrance and delivery of the rings almost ended in tears for the couple.

The drone flew close to the couple and officiating minister in the packed auditorium and during its descent started acting up.

One of the drone operators came up to the front to check why the drone was not having a 'safe landing'.

It appeared the technician was also having a hard time controlling the drone as it kept flying 'helter-skelter' in the auditorium.

In the past few years, page boys - the young adorable boys who carry rings and deliver them at weddings - have become obsolete.

In recent times, couples would rather have a drone deliver their wedding rings to the church amidst "oohs and aaahs" so that they can create memorable experiences.

