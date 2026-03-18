GHOne TV Northern Regional Correspondent Hoenyefia Noah Nash has passed away after a prolonged illness

The news of the award-winning journalist's untimely demise was confirmed on Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Hoenyefia Noah Nash's passing triggered sad reactions from his colleagues and loved ones, who mourned online

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Hoenyefia Noah Nash, an award-winning Ghanaian freelance journalist who served as the Northern Regional correspondent for the broadcast station GHOne TV, has reportedly passed away.

GHOne TV’s Northern Regional correspondent Hoenyefia Noah Nash passes away after a prolonged illness. Photo source: Yao Noah Nash

Source: Facebook

Noah Nash's untimely demise was confirmed by the Northern Region-based radio station Radio Tamale 91.7 FM on their official Facebook page on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

What happened to late Hoenyefia Noah Nash?

The exact circumstances leading to the demise of Hoenyefia Noah Nash remain unknown, with Radio Tamale sharing little information in their post.

However, reports indicated that the late journalist passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at his private residence in Accra.

A Facebook post from the Executive Director at GINA Media Consult, Mohammed Gadzafi, indicated that the late journalist had been battling health issues for several years before his untimely passing.

He also recounted his past conversations with Nash and the struggles he encountered due to his health problems.

Mohammed Gadzafi wrote:

"You fought a good battle for several years. For many years, you were surviving on very expensive medications with very limited funds."

"I remember in one of our conversations when you were making calls abroad to procure some medicines, having endured severe pain for days after missing your medications."

"Many people didn't know the extent of the relationship that existed between us. This is a big loss. Rest peacefully, Sir."

The programmes manager and morning show host of North TV (NTV), Rubai Abdul Waris Djwaris, also mourned the demise of Noah on social media.

In a Facebook post, the Northern Region-based media presenter recounted his last meeting with the late GHOne TV journalist and their conversations about his health woes.

He also detailed how Noah helped him attend the National Communications Authority (NCA) stakeholders meeting after they travelled to Accra together with another associate.

He wrote:

"Dear Yao Noah Nash, I recall our last meeting when we travelled to Accra on a VIP bus with Bawah Shaibu, and you shared with me your health concerns that necessitated the trip for a routine medical check-up."

"Upon arrival in Accra, you ensured I had the means to attend the National Communications Authority (NCA) Stakeholders meeting."

"Your kindness, humility, and professionalism were instrumental in your recognition as the 2025 Northern Regional Journalist of the Year. Chairman, may you rest well until we meet again."

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Noah Nash is below:

Who was late journalist Hoenyefia Noah Nash?

The late Hoenyefia Noah Nash was a freelance video journalist and the Northern Regional correspondent for EIB Network's premier broadcast station, GHOne TV.

He was also a vocal social commentator and featured prominently on Radio Tamale's morning show.

Before his stint with GHOne TV, the Tamale-based Noah previously worked with the defunct Viasat One TV and Fila FM.

Hello FM and UTV Ghana reporter Samuel Aguuri reportedly passes away on March 2, 2026, at the age of 29. Photo source: Samuel Aguuri

Source: Facebook

He was the reigning journalist of the year and best health reporter before his demise, having won the accolades at the Northern Region Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards in November 2025.

Noah's exemplary works in the Ghanaian media space also earned him a nomination at the 2025 edition of the prestigious Africa Extractive Media Fellowship.

He also won an award at the 2025 Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology in Africa media awards event.

Hoenyefia Noah Nash's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

MC Zampreyal commented:

"God knows best. RIP senior Noah Nash. You were one of the best journalists. We never owned our lives. It is well."

Abdulai Tahiru Yampasia wrote:

"Rest in perfect peace, Yao Noah Nash. My condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues in the media fraternity. May your soul rest in peace."

Efo Vinyo Fetor said:

"One of the great guys I worked with in media in Tamale. I will miss all the gists at the stadium on Sundays. Nye bro Yao Noah Nash, rest well."

UTV, Hello FM reporter Samuel Aguuri dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that UTV Ghana and Hello FM reporter Samuel Aguuri died at 29 on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Reports indicated that the young journalist passed on at a hospital in Kumasi after he rushed there for treatment following health complaints.

Samuel Aguuri's demise evoked sadness among many Ghanaians, including his colleagues, who mourned on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh