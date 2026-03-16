A Canadian immigration lawyer has triggered reactions following his commentary about the upcoming World Cup

This comes as he offered advice to persons planning to use asylum as a means to stay in Canada after the World Cup

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

A Canadian immigration lawyer has offered useful insight to Ghanaians who will be travelling to Canada to watch the World Cup.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV, Lawyer Kwasi Sarfo warned that Canada is keen to ensure that persons entering the country to enjoy the tournament do not have ulterior motives.

A Canadian Immigration lawyer, Kwasi Sarfo, advises Ghanaian who will be going to watch the World Cup Photo credit: @Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images, @SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

In this vein, he stated that a bill has been proposed to address immigration challenges and enforcement.

Delving into details, Lawyer Sarfo explained that the new proposed bill, once in force, will give the government certain powers to take drastic action regarding immigration matters.

He added that immigration laws surrounding asylum for foreigners have been tightened, adding that persons coming to Canada under the guise of watching the World Cup will have difficulty convincing Canadian authorities to grant them asylum.

"Recently, Canada has become a different society compared to a few years or a decade ago. If you are in Ghana and, because of this upcoming World Cup, you plan on coming here, the Canadian authorities know it is an opportunity for people to seek asylum, and they have already made it clear. Once you arrive and make a refugee claim, they will assess your argument immediately. So if, after watching the games, you submit a request for asylum, say political or LGBTQ, making the claim will be very difficult.”

“Don't listen to what people are saying that this is an opportunity, this is an opportunity because the World Cup is coming, so come to Canada

A deported Ghanaian man who was studying at a Canadian university speaks on his troubles. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Additionally, Lawyer Sarfo advised persons to be circumspect, especially if they are considering seeking asylum in Canada.

“So if you are in Ghana and you spend tens of thousands of dollars assuring your host that you can provide for yourself, why is it that on arrival you are now asserting that you fear for your life? I would highly advise our viewers,those who are listening to people saying there are jobs here and that once you come you will be employed, that this is a huge gamble.”

At the time of writing this report, the post had racked up over 2,000 likes and 20 comments. Watch the TikTok video below:

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to lawyer's advice on Canada

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video comforted the man over his ordeal.

@kingsleyamoako-atta2690 stated:

“This lawyer is a truthful Ghanaian. I spent three months in Canada in 2023 just to check the system. I’m happy I came back home. Before going, I watched more than 200 videos from DJ Nyame. God bless you DJ Nyame and all your resourceful guests. I would rather come and visit, Ghana is not as bad as they make it look.”

@OfficialTopmac47 opined:

“You people don’t understand the kind of situation some Ghanaian youths are going through in this country. Building capital to start your own business isn’t easy; we will still come and seek asylum.”

@hisholiness2010 added:

“This year’s World Cup should be postponed; we haven’t seen much in America, Mexico, or Canada.”

Ghanaian man to be deported from Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man cried out after being issued a pre-removal order in Canada.

This comes after he failed to meet the necessary requirements to stay in the country under the spousal sponsorship program.

Source: YEN.com.gh