President John Mahama admitted the involvement of fellow National Democratic Congress members in illegal gold mining practices

Illegal mining, known as 'galamsey', has heavily impacted Ghana's environment and agriculture sectors

In 2025, the Attorney General ordered an investigation into NDC officials linked to illegal mining activities

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President John Mahama has admitted that people affiliated with him and his political party are involved in illegal mining.

Mahama complained that illegal mining had deeply infiltrated Ghanaian society.

President John Mahama admits that the involvement of fellow National Democratic Congress members in illegal gold mining. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

One of his appointees, the Amansie Central District Chief Executive, was implicated in facilitating illegal mining, but no action has been taken against him.

3News reported that the president noted that operators often shift allegiance when governments change, allowing the practice to persist.

“Even when one party changes, those who were running some operation, who went to one party, will go to the next party and say, now that you have come, come and take over this operation and let’s share. We too will be getting small, this is what we are doing. And so I don’t kid myself that we don’t have our own people involved."

“And the work of the NAIMOS is not easy. They go to a community and the chiefs, the youth and everybody come out and resist them. And so I didn’t kid myself that we will be able to win that fight overnight. But we cannot relent, we must continue."

Mahama made these remarks during a meeting with Organised Labour at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday, March 17.

About the illegal mining problem

Artisanal and small-scale gold mining in Ghana has traditionally been an indigenous activity traced back to the 15th century, which often employed rudimentary means of extracting the minerals.

Chinese involvement has transformed the illegal small-scale mining through the introduction of machinery like the aforementioned changfa crushing machines and the trommel wash plants, as well as the proliferation of excavators, water platforms and suction equipment for dredging in rivers.

This mechanisation has allowed land that would previously have taken years to mine using traditional methods to be mined in weeks.

Over 1 million Ghanaians are engaged in illegal gold mining

Source: Getty Images

There has been particular concern over the destruction of farmland and the diversion of streams and rivers for mining purposes.

An estimated 1.2 million hectares of farmland have been lost to illegal mining in Ghana. Estimates suggest over 30,000 hectares of cocoa farms were destroyed through illegal mining in 2025.

In the Upper Denkyira East district in the Central Region, a study revealed that about 65 farms had been destroyed by illegal mining, while a further 53 other farms were at risk of being destroyed by the activities of illegal miners.

NDC executives investigated over galamsey

YEN.com.gh that the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, had instructed the EOCO to investigate the NDC Vice Chairman, Yakubu Abanga and National Organiser, Joseph Yammin, over their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities.

The probe, stemming from a report, sought to uncover the extent of their role in galamsey and identify others implicated, with the EOCO tasked with gathering evidence and recommending appropriate action to uphold the rule of law and protect Ghana’s abundant natural resources.

Source: YEN.com.gh