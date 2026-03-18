Sarah Donkor, mother of the two victims, has come into focus as videos of her and her husband surface online

Resurfaced church sermons and moments from their ministry have sparked emotional reactions across social media

Many Ghanaians are expressing sympathy as attention shifts to the family behind the tragic Tema aircraft crash

The tragic Tema aircraft crash has taken a deeply emotional turn following the confirmation of the victims, as attention now shifts to their families.

Mother of two victims in Tema aircraft crash surfaces after their death. Image credit: Frank Donkor, We love Ghana

Source: Facebook

The two men who lost their lives, Captain Frank Amoaning Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor, have been identified as the sons of Hebron Prayer Camp founder, Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, and his wife, Sarah Donkor.

Since the confirmation, the couple has become the centre of widespread online attention.

Mother of crash victims, Sarah Donkor, surfaces

Videos and past sermons of Elder Donkor and Sarah Donkor have begun circulating across social media, drawing intense reactions from Ghanaians.

Many of the clips show moments from their church services, prayers, and teachings, which have now taken on a more emotional meaning in light of the devastating loss.

The resurfaced content has sparked a mix of grief, sympathy, and reflection online.

Some users have expressed heartbreak over the couple’s loss, especially considering their strong faith and public ministry.

Sermons of Sarah & Frank Donkor resurface

Others have shared clips of their sermons, pointing to messages about life, faith, and protection, which many now view through a different lens.

The situation has also brought renewed focus to the activities of the Hebron Prayer Camp, a well-known spiritual centre that has attracted many followers over the years.

As videos continue to trend, discussions around the church, its teachings, and its leaders have intensified.

In the midst of all this, growing attention has been placed on Sarah Donkor, whose presence in the ministry has now come into sharper focus.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Several clips showing her during church sessions, standing beside her husband and engaging with congregants, have resurfaced and are being widely shared.

Many online users have reacted emotionally to seeing her in those moments, with some describing the videos as difficult to watch given the circumstances.

Her calm presence in past services has now been revisited with a heavy sense of reality, as people reflect on the loss she is currently facing as a mother.

Watch the Facebook video below:

As conversations continue, Sarah Donkor has become a quiet but powerful symbol of the human side of the tragedy.

Beyond the viral videos and public attention, many are simply seeing a mother whose life has been shaken, drawing sympathy and heartfelt messages from across the country.

Heroic rescue by teachers prevented injuries during a plane crash at a nursery school. Photo credit:TinaNews/TikTok, Getty Images

Source: UGC

Teacher recounted the Tema crash incident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a teacher at the TMA Day Care Centre had recounted how she and her colleagues’ timely intervention saved nursery pupils after a private plane crashed on the school compound.

According to the teacher, most of the children in the school were toddlers requiring constant assistance, and many were asleep at the time of the incident.

The incident has highlighted the importance of emergency preparedness, vigilance, and cooperation in schools, especially those with very young children.

Source: YEN.com.gh