Shatta Wale and Michy's son Majesty was seen playing with his mother, in which he gave her a knock

The musician's son and his mother's adorable bonding moment excited scores of fans on social media

Fasnt thronged the comments section to share their reaction to the adorable relationship between Majesty and his mother

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy, has courted attention after a video of her and Majesty, her son, surfaced online.

Shatta Wale's ex Michy seen playing with her son Majesty in Accra. Photo source: Neyrae37

Majesty, now ten years old, looked tall and handsome as he played with his beautiful mother.

They were at an elegant beauty studio with Michy when the video was captured. In the video, Majesty attempted to tap Michy's head.

Michy strongly pulled Majesty's hand to her side, foiling his attempt.

Alexander Majesty was later spotted walking out of the facility with her son. Scores of fans couldn't help but compliment the enviable bond between Majesty and his mum.

The renowned socialite who often takes her son to work and several other public appearances recently ventured into farming.

Michy GH ventured into the agriculture sector as a way to diversify her portfolio and create a business empire.

Shatta Wale's son, Majesty follows his mum to one of her farms

Shatta Wale's baby mama acquired a large piece of land and converted it into a farm to grow pineapples and other fruits.

The socialite who was enstooled as a queen mother in December 2024 has also invested in catfish production.

Apart from her Agriculture-related businesses, Michy also has several other businesses, including a Juice brand she normally sells along the Accra-Aburi road, often to fitness lovers who hike up the hilly road to Aburi.

Michy and Majesty's heartwarming stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Michy and Majesty's heartwarming mother-son moment.

Oparebea said:

"Ei is it only that can't stop watching?? Aswear Shatta can't stop loving this lady,nobody can tell me nothing!!"

Florence Mensah wrote:

"Sometimes we single mothers sees our husbands in our children so he has not gone, his blood still with you whether you like it or not it's FOR LIFE TI"

Pinky prank remarked:

"Walking like his Dad, the blood flows in him 😊."

OBO noted:

"When the child was like 2-6, people thought the child belongs to another man. Shame on you all who made fun of the SM king, now whose son is this again? Just the looks and the walks."

Nii Lugard remarked:

"Because of Majesty, Michy is not missing Shatta. He does everything like his Dad."

Pretty Queen added:

"Who notices that her son is walking like his father?"

Michy picks pineapples from her farm

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy had been spotted on his pineapple farm to handpick fresh fruits for her roadside juice business, Juice Bae Company Limited.

Dressed in tight camo pants, a long-sleeve top, and a hat, the socialite carefully walked through her big farm, selecting the best pineapples that would be perfect for her fruit juice business.

Her hands-on approach to business has inspired many fans, who highlighted in the comment section her dedication to building a successful brand beyond the entertainment scene.

