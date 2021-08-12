A single Ghanaian mother is soliciting assistance to cater for the deteriorating health of her daughter

The mother, Mary Ampau is unable to cater for the medical needs of her daughter due to low financial status

The unwell young lady is a level 100 student of the School of hygiene and is battling diabetes and kidney issues

A Ghanaian man by Facebook page name, Samuel Koranteng has taken to social media to plead with netizens to come to the aid of a single mother by the name, Mary Ampah, whose daughter is fighting diabetes and kidney disease.

YEN.com.gh in a call with Mary Ampah confirmed the name of the daughter to be Blessing Kolo.

According to the post, this beautiful young lady is in her first year at the School of hygiene.

Recounting the issue, Samuel shared that, he met the mother, Mary, in Korle Bu and her story touched his heart.

He narrated that the unwell young lady developed diabetes along the line but due to financial difficulties, Mary could not afford medication for her daughter.

The condition then got worse and degenerated into kidney issues.

The young lady requires dialysis now and the financial status of the mother makes it impossible.

Samuel revealed that another woman by the name, Aunt Fosua, whose ward is also on admission is the one who is currently footing some of their expenses.

He mentioned some well-wishers have already given out Ghc1000 but the family has almost Ghc5000 in arrears.

The father of the child is not in the picture, Samuel reported.

The family of the young lady is pleading with the general public to help out in any way possible.

The number of the mother, Mary Ampah is 0594805036

