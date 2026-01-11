Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu has gone after a new video of her in a stylish white jumpsuit at an all-white emerged party

The fashionista influencer inspired young celebrity moms with her classy outfit and hairstyle at the event in Aburi

Some social media users have compared Hajia Bintu's edited photos with the real video posted by bloggers on Instagram

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, flaunted her postpartum body on Instagram.

The video vixen was spotted at a lavish all-white party, sparking conversations online.

Hajia Bintu wows many fans with her new look at an all-white party. Photo credit: @hajiabintu.

Hajia Bintu flaunts postpartum body at event

Ghanaian style influencer Hajia Bintu, who recently gave birth to her first child, showcased her new look at a star-studded event.

The beauty queen looked sassy in a white, daring short jumpsuit as she relaxed and had fun with friends after keeping her pregnancy a secret for nine months.

Hajia Bintu, now a nursing mom, wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes, and glossy lipstick while admiring herself in a viral video.

She looked breathtaking in a shoulder-length, side-parted hairstyle and flaunted her Chanel bag as she arrived at the outdoor programme. Baby Vel's mom completed her look with a gold-plated jewellery set and modelled in ballerina shoes.

Reactions to Hajia Bintu's postpartum body

Some social media users and fashion lovers have commented on Hajia Bintu's outfit selection for the star-studded all-white party. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

efuah_darkowaah stated:

"She looks amazing Nothing has humble her She’s still that girl 🥂✌️."

therealnanakay stated:

"She's lost her confidence😢."

iam_lovie__ stated:

"She still looks very very very gorgeous."

georginaarthur8 stated:

"Birth will humble u😍😍😍."

bebe.amabio stated:

"She looks beautiful 😍 and pretty good , giving birth is a gift . I will never be friends with women who feel comfortable mocking other women 😒 shame."

indecisivedjs stated:

"I wanna see how some of you guys mothers look like the way you’re coming for a woman who has literally brought life into this world smh."

Hajia Bintu celebrated first Christmas with baby

Hajia Bintu and her beautiful daughter, Baby Vel, celebrated their first Christmas together in grand style.

The mother and daughter duo wore red ensembles as they posed beside their decorated Christmas tree in their plush apartment.

Baby Vel stole the spotlight in a white long-sleeved bodysuit and red pleated skirt, while Hajia Bintu slipped on a red pyjama set.

Hajia Bintu rocked classy dinner date outfit

Hajia Bintu once again mesmerised many with her flawless beauty for a dinner date at a popular restaurant in Accra.

She wore a floral print billowing-sleeve top and a short, above-the-knee skirt to flaunt her curves.

The fashionista wore her signature blunt-cut, side-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup for the outdoor photoshoot.

Hajia Bintu buys gold necklace for baby

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hajia Bintu, who purchased a beautiful piece of jewellery for her newborn baby girl at a luxury shop.

The fashion influencer celebrated a huge milestone as her pretty baby turned a month, as she awaits her first birthday.

Some social media users commented on Hajia Bintu's video as she unboxed the customised jewellery in a trending video.

