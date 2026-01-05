Zanetor Rawlings Gets Emotional During a Visit to Late Ayawaso East MP’s Residence, Video
- Ghanaians are yet to come to terms with the passing of NDC Member of Parliament Naser Toure Mahama
- A touching video making rounds online captured Zanetor Rawlings looking visibly solemn as she and others visited the late MP’s residence
- Social media users took to online platforms to sympathise with Naser Toure Mahama's family
It was a moment of sorrow for Zanetor Rawlings, the eldest daughter of the late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, at the residence of Naser Toure Mahama, the late Ayawaso East MP, in Accra on Monday, January 5, 2026.
A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @tina_news_gh, showed the Korle-Klottey MP dressed in black, wearing a hijab, as she sat alone in her thoughts.
Sitting right beside her was Hajia Amina Adam, who also looked visibly sad as mourners thronged the premises to offer condolences in this difficult moment.
Naser's son cries at late father's burial
A deeply moving incident caught on camera showed Naser Toure Mahama's son overcome with emotion at his late father's burial service at the National Mosque in Kawukudi, Accra.
The young man shed tears as he and his family paid their last respects to his father before his body was taken to the Madina cemetery for interment.
Not even attempts to console him could stop the tears, as he was clearly overwhelmed with sorrow over the passing of his father.
Colleagues of the late Ayawaso East MP, including Sam George, Patrick Yaw Boamah, John Dumelo, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, and others, attended the solemn event.
The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, offered the final Janāzah prayers for the deceased MP in accordance with Islamic customs.
Demise of Naser Toure Mahama
News of Naser Toure Mahama’s death was made public on Sunday, December 4, 2025, by his family and members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Hajia Amina Adam captivates Ghanaians with beauty and strength at late husband's funeral, video trends
The NDC stalwart, often referred to as “Mac Naza,” reportedly died while receiving medical treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
Parliament eulogised the late MP, who was serving his fourth term, and extended condolences to his loved ones.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians console Naser's family
Social media users who commented on the video offered condolences to the family and all persons affected by the loss of Naser Toure Mahama.
Hajia Queen opined:
“So sad.”
Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:
“You could see they were good friends. Condolences to the family, the NDC, and Ghana in general.”
