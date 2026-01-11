Barcelona have reportedly made initial contact over Benfica wonderkid Daniel Banjaqui, widely tipped as Portugal’s best young right-back

The 17-year-old, already a European and world champion at Under-17 level, is resisting a new Benfica contract

Barça are considering a gradual pathway via Barça Atlètic if a summer move materialises when he turns 18

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring the progress of one of Portugal’s most exciting defensive prospects, with Benfica teenager Daniel Banjaqui firmly on their radar.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are closely following developments surrounding the highly rated right-back, who is widely regarded as the finest young player in his position currently emerging from Portuguese football.

Daniel Banjaqui of SL Benfica B during the Liga Portugal 2 match between SL Benfica B and FC Porto B at Benfica Campus on January 5, 2026, in Seixal, Portugal. Image credit: Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

Despite being just 17, Banjaqui has already built an impressive reputation both at club and international level.

As Mundo Deportivo noted via Barca Universal, the Benfica youngster has enjoyed notable success with his national youth sides, having lifted both the UEFA Under-17 European Championship and the Under-17 World Cup.

Those achievements, combined with his consistently strong performances, have established him as one of the most promising defensive talents of his generation.

Banjaqui remains on Benfica’s books for now, but there is a growing expectation that he could be on the move in the near future, potentially commanding a significant transfer fee.

Barcelona are understood to have already made initial contact with the player’s representatives, making their admiration clear, even though no formal offer has been submitted at this stage.

With the defender set to turn 18 in the coming months, Benfica are keen to secure his long-term future and have intensified efforts to persuade him to sign a new contract.

17-year-old Portuguese talent Daniel Banjaqui. Image credit: Ben McShane - Sportsfile/UEFA

Source: Getty Images

However, negotiations have not progressed smoothly, as the teenager is reportedly reluctant to commit to an extension, leaving the door open for interest from Europe’s elite clubs.

Whether Banjaqui feels ready to take a major step into one of the top leagues at such a young age remains uncertain. The pressure that comes with an early move to a global powerhouse like Barcelona cannot be underestimated.

Should a transfer materialise, Barcelona are expected to adopt a measured approach to his development. Rather than throwing him straight into first-team football, the club could initially place him with Barça Atlètic, allowing him time to adapt to Spanish football and the club’s demanding style.

From there, a gradual pathway into the senior squad would be mapped out once he demonstrates the right level of progression.

Daniel Banjaqui stats

According to Transfermarkt, the talented teenager has featured in 15 matches for Benfica B during the 2025/26 season, registering one assist.

His appearances have been spread across Liga Portugal 2, the Taça de Portugal, the UEFA Youth League and the Liga Revelação, underlining his growing importance across multiple competitions.

Osimhen on Barcelona's radar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigeria’s star forward Victor Osimhen is also on Barcelona’s shortlist as Hansi Flick looks to secure a long-term successor to veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Galatasaray attacker is currently enjoying a superb Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Morocco, scoring four goals to help fire Nigeria into the semi-finals.

Source: YEN.com.gh