Young dancer Tracy Shay has responded to claims that she disrespected her mentor, Wendy Shay.

This followed her performance of Wendy Shay’s songs at Sista Afia’s 10th Anniversary Concert without prior consent.

Tracy Shay replies Wendy Shay after her solo performance at Sista Afia's concert.

Tracy Shay issues statement after solo performance

Tracy Shay, the goddaughter of Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay, released a press statement clarifying what happened at the concert in Koforidua.

She explained that it was an oversight on her part that she failed to inform her mentor after receiving a call to perform.

Tracy added that she forgot to notify Wendy Shay upon arriving at the venue and even after completing her first solo performance.

Reactions to Tracy Shay's press statement

Some Ghanaians have commented on Tracy Shay's post, which she made on Facebook after her solo performance at Sista Afia's concert. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Sean Oliver stated:

"If this kid get talent dea, anka we die be that oooo."

Rashiedu Musah commented:

"You cannot serve two masters same time."

Sefah Beauty commented:

"Dancing papa ben?."

Prince Owusu-Ansah stated:

"Professional dancer?."

Charles Baafi Ahwireng stated:

"She even add professional dancer. Who give am that title."

Sista Afia denies inviting Tracy Shay to event

Award-winning songstress Sista Afia publicly denied inviting rising dancer Tracy Shay to perform at her event.

In a statement to fans, she clarified that she had no knowledge of how the young performer ended up on stage at her concert in Koforidua.

Her comments left many fans curious about how the unexpected performance came about.

"My attention has been drawn to a number of social media stories, videos, and write-ups suggesting that I personally invited the young lady, Tracy Shay, onto the stage during my concert. I wish to clearly state that I have no knowledge of how or when she got onto the stage, and I did not personally invite her to do so. At this moment, my main focus is on the overall success of my 10th Anniversary Celebration in the music industry, which was a significant milestone for my career. I am currently holding a series of meetings with my management and team to review all aspects of the event. A detailed response on this matter will be issued at the appropriate time. Once again, I sincerely thank my fans, supporters, colleagues, sponsors, and the general public for the immense love and support shown to me during this historic celebration. Your encouragement means everything to me."

Sista Afia gives a speech at her concert

During the concert, Sista Afia took a moment to thank her fans and attendees for their unwavering support.

She acknowledged the love shown throughout her music journey and promised to release a lineup of hit songs in 2026.

The Jeje hitmaker declared her intent to dominate the music scene and become Ghana’s top female artist.

Wendy Shay speaks about Tracy's performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Wendy Shay, who reiterated that she would continue to sponsor her goddaughter's education.

She spoke briefly about her goddaughter, Tracy Shay's betrayal in the viral TikTok video.

Some social media users commented on Wendy Shay's video on Instagram.

