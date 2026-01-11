A young Ghanaian lady was asked to name the best university in Ghana, and her choice got many talking online

The lady named the University of Ghana (UG) as the best in the country and compared it to other tertiary institutions

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the lady's choice

A young Ghanaian lady's choice of the best university in Ghana and her reasons have caused a frenzy online.

The lady said the University of Ghana is the best tertiary institution in the country.

Young Ghanaian lady names the University of Ghana as the best in the country. Photo credit: @askghmedia & @UnivofGh

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the young lady explained that the other universities do not meet the standard of a tertiary institution, considering some practices that are there.

The young lady likened the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), to a Montessori and the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to a military training school.

She added that the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was not in the league because of its location.

“UPSA is a Montessori, UCC is a military school, and KNUST is in Kumasi, so that’s a statement on its own.”

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to best university in Ghana

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@TraderBenDave said:

"I went to UCC, but Legon is the best University in Ghana."

@KingDescy19 wrote:

"She is okay with saying this o, if it were an Ashanti describing another in this same way aaah anka by now the whole media will say they are discriminating"

@1harrismadeit said:

"There is no single lie in what the lady said here, though. Accurate information!"

@kwakueffa wrote:

"On such a trend university of Ghana also sounds like a day care too, or you don't know 😂."

@LacaStiga said:

"She could have said anything about “KNUST” as a school, but she decided to target Kumasi people, but it’s all fun until this same message had come from someone in Kumasi against another region...smh

@kizobrown wrote:

"Yet half of the students in KNUST are from Accra, which is a statement on its own."

@nyarko_dankwah said:

"Yes, KNUST is in Kumasi and is the statement on its own. The best is in Kumasi, simple. KNUST is incomparable, simple as ABCD."

@darlingboy_dbee wrote:

"Everything shows that she is from Accra. Some of the Accra girls de3. They always try to use every chance to mess up. Why was it only KNUST that she used Kumasi to define what she wanted to say? Kumasi will always be brighter than her future."

@AsareGod1101 said:

"UENR, UHAS, UDS how far 😂😂😂."

Source: YEN.com.gh