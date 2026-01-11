Antoine Semenyo has outlined three key factors behind his decision to join Manchester City, turning down interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea after completing his move from Bournemouth.

The Ghana international is the most expensive signing of the January transfer window so far, arriving at the Etihad Stadium in a deal worth £62.5 million.

Semenyo explains 3 reasons why he picked Man City over Liverpool and Man Utd transfers

After establishing himself as one of the league’s standout wingers over the past 18 months, Semenyo attracted widespread attention before opting for a switch to the Manchester-based champions.

Speaking in his first interview as a City player, the 26-year-old explained that the opportunity to work with elite coaches, compete alongside world-class teammates and help create further history at the club were decisive factors in his choice.

He explained:

“[I’d describe myself as] A powerful, quick, strong, clinical player, but still improving. I feel I’m still yet to reach my peak. I’ve still got a lot of learning to do and joining City is going to be the best thing for my development.

“The best coaches, [and] the best players will take my game to the next level. I feel I’m improving but there are so many young players here who I think will be top players. I want to be part of that, and I want to rewrite history again.”

He continued: “I'm so proud to have joined Manchester City. I've watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they've been the dominant team in the Premier League, achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup. They've set the highest of standards, a club with world-class players, world-class facilities, one of the greatest managers ever.

"I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect. It’s a real privilege. My best football is yet to come, I'm sure. City are in a great position – still in in four competitions. I really feel I can help have a strong second half of the season."

Semenyo was part of the City squad that takes on Exeter City in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Following that, it's a League Cup semi-final against Newcastle United, with Semenyo's first match for City in the Premier League likely to come away to cross-city rivals and one of the teams he snubbed, United.

