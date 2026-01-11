Popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya and his wife Miss Trudy announced that they are pregnant after three years of marriage

Wode Maya shared some of the conception struggles they faced before getting pregnant in 2025

Social media users who saw the update congratulated the couple while others shared similar stories to that of Wode Maya

Ghanaian YouTuber Berthold Kobina Winkler Ackon popularly called Wode Maya, announced that his wife, Miss Trudy got pregnant in 2025 after several years of trying.

Wode Maya recounted the struggles they encountered as a couple in the hope of getting a child.

Wode Maya and wife, Miss Trudy make pregnancy announcement after six miscarriages. Photo credit: Wode Maya

In a Facebook post, the famous Ghanaian YouTuber said he knew they may face challenges having children even before he asked Miss Trudy to be his wife.

He chronicled a timeline of occurrences in their marriage on their childbirth journey.

Wode Maya said in September 2021, they were told they could not have children. Despite knowing of the difficulty in conception, Wode Maya asked Miss Trudy to be his wife in December 2021.

The two got married in September 2022.

“September 2022— we got married, on the same day she lost her mother 13 years earlier.”

After the marriage the couple experienced some miscarriages which Wode Maya described as heartbreaking.

“After 6 heartbreaking miscarriages over the years, in 2025 we became pregnant again.”

Wode Maya described their pregnancy journey as one of resilience which shows their faith in God.

“Through every challenge, every loss, and every tear, our journey is a testimony of resilience, faith, and hope. God is the greatest.”

Netizens congratulate Wode Maya and wife

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the pregnancy announcement Wode Maya made. Read them below:

Ben Dotsei Malor said:

"We thank God. We rejoice with you and Miss Trudy. We celebrate and give thanks."

Flora Phlora wrote:

"Be nice to people they say. Everyone is fighting something. Wow who would have known they went through this."

Kojo Divine said:

"This should be a lesson to those who lost loved ones because of blood group wahala. There's nothing God can not do."

Ab-Latif Adams wrote:

"Congratulations brother, we share similar stories. After a string of four(4) losses between 2021/24, we welcomed a beautiful baby not long ago. I share in your joy."

Kobby Blay said:

"Chaaaaaaleyyyyy..herrhh this story obviously he never shared but will be the most inspiring and fulfilling despite all his works..to each and a silent battle ooo..charley Wode Maya continue to trust in God and HE will not forsake you!"

