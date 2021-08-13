Bloodborne weapons ranked: 20 of the best weapons in the role-playing game

For a player to succeed in the Bloodborne game, their choice of weapons must be top-notch. A player should understand all the weapons involved. Trick weapons are held on the right hand. However, a player can equip two weapons, one in each hand and rotate between them. Most Bloodborne weapons transform from one form to another to allow the player to use them most effectively.

Bloodborne trick weapons help players succeed in the game. Their availability and transformation into different forms allow a player to attack their opponent. So what is the best weapon in Bloodborne?

20 of the best Bloodborne weapons

The only way a player can defeat opponents in Bloodborne is by understanding which weapon to use and for what purpose. This is a list of 20 of the best weapons in the role-playing game.

1. Beast claw

Beast claw is a weapon used as an extended fist for quick attacks against an opponent. It can also transform to unleash its true power with a slightly faster attack speed. It is an ideal weapon for poison blood gems due to its fast attack ability.

2. Rakuyo

Rakuyo is one of the Bloodborne skill weapons found in three versions, normal, uncanny and lost, each in a different location. Before being transformed, it is a twin-blade weapon used to attack with either the blade.

It can convert from twin-blade to dual-wielded saber and dagger. In this mode, the player can alternate between thrusting with either sword, continuing with stamina presence. Rakuyo is mainly used for rolling attacks and running attacks.

3. Simon’s bowblade

Simon's blade is a one-handed blade that can transform from a blade to a bow. It is found in normal, uncanny and lost versions. The normal version uses both modes of the weapon.

Uncanny mode is an alternative to the normal. However, it has elemental gems being wasted. The Lost version has a circular gem slot similar to that found on guns. It is ideal for a player who wants to maximize the bow's blood attack. This bow is mainly used to attack an enemy's back to stagger them.

4. Ludwig’s holy blade

What is the strongest gun in Bloodborne? Ludwig's holy. It is one of the Bloodborne DLC weapons used by healing church hunters. It obtained its name from Ludwig, the first hunter of the church. It can be transformed to form a greatsword wielded in both hands, much slower than usual.

This altered version has greater reach and damage. Ludwig's holy blade is used to catch opponents off-guard, and it's capable of pancaking the victim with significant damage.

5. Kos Parasite

Kos parasite is found in normal, uncanny, and lost versions with different locations and unique gem imprints in each. It can transform from a righthand tentacle to dual-wield tentacles.

It makes up its slowness by making every human-sized enemy or those slightly larger prone to flinching with every hit. This weapon is mainly used as bait and for hit and run tactics.

6. Hunter axe

The hunter axe is commonly used on the hunt. Before being transformed, it is swung. It's among the three starting Bloodborne choice weapons with the slowest in speed and a high rally potential. If not picked at the start, it can be purchased after the hunter gets the saw hunter badge.

Hunter axe is vital when the hunter needs to stay at a safer distance away from opponents. This weapon is potent but with decent potential for quality builds. It is also considered to be a good choice for creating a tank build of all sorts.

7. Bloodletter

The bloodletter assumes its proper form once it draws upon blood from one's body and soul, which is the only practical way of expelling tainted blood.

It can transform from a tiny one-handed mace to a massive two-handed bloody morning star. The transformation happens at the price of the user's health. After conversion, its damage and scaling change to a blood tinge.

8. Blade of mercy

Blade of mercy is one of the two skill/arcane hybrid trick weapons. It is also amongst the oldest weapons of the workshop. It can transform from a single-handed short sword to a double-handed dual blade.

The blade of mercy is best used to fight individual enemies rather than a group due to its move set. Unlike the transformed blade, the regular edge lacks decent heavy attacks for a more serious enemy.

9. Beast cutter

The best cutter is a trick weapon with three presentations. The difference between the versions is their gem imprints. It can slice through the toughest of beast hides.

When transformed, it splits into sections allowing one to lash it in the fashion of a heavy whip. Due to its long-range, great stagger, wide swing, and multiple blade sections are best suited to deal with large foe groups. Its only shortcoming is shallow rally potential.

10. Amygdalan arm

Amygdalan arm is one of the trick Bloodborne weapons ranked top of the best in the game. The weapon starts as a large, rugged and blunt weapon formed of bone. When extended, its hand quivers as if it was alive. It transforms into a scythe-like arm with extended reach and a whip-like fluid motion. It is used for leap attacks and transformational attacks.

11. Beasthunter saif

Beasthunter is a long-curved sword that can transform into a contracted blade like the saw cleaver. It has a main blade and a second blade found on the curve of the main one. It is capable of performing quick, repeated stabs.

12. Boom hammer

Boom hammer is one of the top Bloodborne arcane weapons. It is mainly used by old hunters and crafted by workshop heretics. It has a small furnace meant to ignite, fire and emit a volley of flames. These flames explode on impact leading to the enemy being crashed and burnt.

When transformed, the hammer is ignited, leading to bonus fire which damages the next enemy. It's used to perform leap attacks and transformational attacks. The hammer can attack when ignited or not ignited.

13. Chikage

Chikage is a Bloodborne weapon best known as katana. It's a foreign-made weapon that the royal guards wield. Like other trick weapons, it transforms into a two-handed sword that is imbrued with blood. The normal version is for those wishing to use the sword in regular and transformed modes.

The uncanny version is an alternative to the normal version, with elemental damage found on waning gems wasted on the weapon. The lost version is best used in its transformed mode. The chikage is best for physical damage in regular mode and blood damage in transformed mode.

14. Church pick

Church pick is a trick weapon in the Bloodborne skill. It is one of the oldest healing church weapons that starts as a giant sword but changes to extended war pick on transformation. It is responsible for righteous damage.

15. Holy moonlight sword

Holy moonlight sword is one of the trick weapons that was discovered by Ludwig. It is a single-handed greatsword that can transform into a vast double-handed sword. The regular blade attacks 50% of the listed arcane damage, while the transformed blade attacks 84 %.

The lost version performs the best due to its triangle and waning gem slots, which are utilized for two nourishing solid gems. The uncanny version is the worst performer since fire and bolt are wasted, allowing abbysal nourishing gems only.

16. Rifle spear

Rifle spear, unlike other trick weapons, is similar to a firearm. When transformed, it can fire quicksilver bullets. Its standard version is found in a hidden building on Old Yharnam. This weapon is always used for defence purposes.

17. Reiterpallasch

Reiterpallasch is a unique skill weapon with an in-built pistol. It transforms between a rapier and a gun with a bayonet attachment.The trick device is mainly used for parry baiting.

18. Saw cleaver

Saw cleaver is a hunting trick weapon. It transforms between a saw and an extended cleaver. The regular saw draws blood from beasts while the transformed cleaver uses centrifugal force to attack the opponent.

It is one of the two strength choice weapons when starting with a new character. It is unique for being versatile against a group or an individual opponent.

19. Saw spear

Saw spear is one of the hunt weapons. It performs by drawing beasts’ blood. It transforms between a saw and a medium-range spear. It can upgrade fully by the use of bloodstone shards and blood echoes.

20. Stake driver

Stake driver is one of the trick weapons that have no true transformation. Instead, it only opens a new move set when L1 is pressed. Both the standard and transformed forms are used for attack purposes. Due to its versatile nature, the player can make interesting build choices.

Bloodborne weapons are not only vital during play but a sure ticket to success in the game. Each weapon has unique features that make it possible to be used for a particular form of attack. After mastering every weapon, a player will automatically be a pro in the game.

