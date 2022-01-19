Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy fell out from each other in late 2021 following rumours and reports that they had issues

The two were formerly good friends and close companions and Ayisha always supported and promoted Stonebwoy on social media

She has confessed to exiting the BHIM camp over too much disrespect which she could no longer stomach

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A former staunch supporter of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi, has finally revealed her side of the story, explaining why she is no longer in Stonebwoy’s camp.

The two formerly good and close friends fell apart later in 2021 following rumours and reports that Stonebwoy was trying to detach himself from her due to some issues.

Among many things, Ayisha Modi was accused of gossiping about Stonebwoy and his family; hence, they were no longer interested in keeping their longtime relationship.

A collage of Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy. Photo credit: @she_loves_stonebwoy @stonebwoyb/Instagram

Source: Instagram

However, Ayisha Modi has spoken for the first time on the issue, according to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanacelebrities.com.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to the report, Ayisha Modi said she was constantly being disrespected and humiliated in the BHIM camp.

The saddest part, the report indicated, is that during all the time she was being looked down upon in the camp, Stonebwoy did little or nothing to salvage the situation.

She disclosed, however, that she had no issues with Stonebwoy himself, but she felt it was time for her to exit the camp to stop further disrespect.

She becomes the fourth person to leave Stonebwoy after his former manager Blakk Cedi, Okailey Verse (OV), and Kelvyn Boy.

Stonebwoy and Ayisha Modi unfollow each other on Instagram

Precisely in November 2021, Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy unfollowed each other on Instagram after initially professing deep love for each other.

Their action on Instagram generated lots of conversations online as many netizens read various meanings into it as Stonebwoy once described Ayisha Modi as her biggest fan.

Ayisha Modi, on the other hand, had described Stonebwoy as her blood and that nothing could come between them

Afia Schwar spills secrets Ayisha Modi told her about Stonebwoy

It must be noted, however, that Stonebwoy and Ayisha Modi started having issues not long after controversial actress Afia Schwar had an issue with Ayisha.

She spilled secrets she once shared with Ayisha about Stonebwoy, including that some of the cars the musician flaunts on social media do not really belong to him.

Some people also felt it was a disgrace for Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa for Ayisha to say all the things Afia Schwar claimed she told her.

Source: YEN.com.gh