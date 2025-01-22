Lil Win has expressed his undying love for the 80-year-old Madam Adwoa Offei, who sacrificed her all for him

The Kumawood actor says her mother wields so much influence in his life to the extent that she can make him leave his wife

His controversial standpoint about his mother's influence on his marriage has broached a serious debate on social media

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, has doubled down on her mother's role in his life.

Lil Win says his 80-year-old mother can tell him to leave to his wife. Photo source: Facebook/LilWin

Source: Facebook

The actor, who recently gifted his 80-year-old mother a 12-bedroom house, established his mother's influence.

Like many Ghanaian celebrities, Lil Win grew up poor. The Kumaood star, who has now become one of Ghana's richest personalities, credits his mother with his grass-to-grace story.

In a recent interview, Lil Win argued that his mother's influence on his life could make him leave his wife. He said,

"My sister cannot tell me to leave you, but if my mother requests it today, I'll leave you today. I don't need respect in my life. All you have to do is respect my mother. She is my everything. If she tells me she doesn't like you, I know she's telling the truth."

The actor explained that his mother was humble and always treated all his celebrity friends with humility.

Lil Win's mother is reportedly a midwife who has helped ensure that many young women in her community deliver their babies safely.

He was proud as he talked about his mother's character and shared his wish for his wife to learn from the matriarch.

Lil Win's controversial statement stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's explanation that he would leave his wife if his mum requested.

Akosua Becklyn😍♥️ said:

"What if ur mum hates the person keke for no reason??aah well."

nyarkowaa 💞 wrote:

"Then you don't love your wife."

Stone remarked:

"God this is what I want my son to be,cos only u knows what am going through to take of him."

FIRE PROOF CONSTRUCTIONS noted:

"Run from any man that tells u this before marriage."

user9180564668881 shared

"If you marry a man who loves her mum the only juju u can get is to love the mum as ur mum and u will always have a happy home🥰."

Lil Win cries after gifting mum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win was spotted weeping at the ceremony to launch his mum's new 12-bedroom house.

The Kumawood star was overcome with emotions and burst into tears as he prepared to hand over the keys to the new mansion to his mother.

Lil Win had to be consoled by his close friends and relatives at the family gathering and house dedication event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh