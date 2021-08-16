A two-year-old girl has stunned the internet with a video dancing happily to Stonebwoy's Putuu song

The bubbly little girl had to put the food in her hand down in order for her to enjoy her dance

Her dance moves and the way she sang the song proves that she is music lover

An adorable video of a little girl dancing to Stonebwoy’s Putuu song has surfaced on the internet.

The little girl made various dance moves, shaking her body, jumping up and down which show how she was really enjoying the song.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, the girl was eating when the song started to play.

A collage of the little girl making her dance moves. Photo credit: celebritieskidsgh/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Immediately, she bent down to drop the food on the floor in order to free her hands to enjoy her dance.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The girl’s identity is not known but she is obviously a bubbly kid who loves to have fun.

Source: Yen