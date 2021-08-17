He wants me to be his second wife but I'm scared - Ghanaian lady seeks advice

A lady in Ghana who decided to hold back her name from the public has poured out the troubles on her heart in a letter, seeking advice from Ghanaians

According to her, a Muslim man has proposed to marry her but she is now unsure whether being a second wife is plausible

She indicated that one of the major things she dreads is what people will say when they find out she is a junior wife

A young Ghanaian lady has found herself in a state of confusion following a marriage proposal she received from a man who is already married to one wife.

What she recounted

Narrating her story in a letter addressed to the popular relationship talk show, Sister Sister on Citi TV, the lady indicated that her prospective husband is a Muslim and as such, is able to marry more than one.

However, the lady who decided to withhold her identity said she is scared because of the uncertainty of what might happen in the marriage as a junior wife.

The advice she received

The panel of ladies who were on the show for the day advised the young lady to follow what she wants to do by ascertaining how exactly the marriage will affect her and if coexisting will be peaceful.

"You also have to know that a Muslim can marry up to four wives. Although you think it's okay to be the second wife, you have to also be okay with the prospects of having two more in addition to you," one of the panelists mentioned.

The lady was also told not to put what people are going to say in her mind as the marriage is between herself and the man she is in love with, not them.

Source: Yen.com.gh