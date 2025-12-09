A Ghanaian lady who ventured into farming has left many people inspired with her success story after winning a prestigious award

Ama Serwaa Ennin, who first saw farming as a side job, has been named the best in her field in the Asante Mampong Municipality

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, she opened up about her journey and advised women wanting to venture into farming

In today's world, not many people can identify an opportunity, take the bold step of leaving their comfort zone to pursue a new endeavour and succeed in doing so.

In May 2023, Ama Serwaa Ennin, a young Ghanaian lady, opted to venture into farming after her quest to secure gainful employment as a nurse suffered a setback.

Ama Serwaa Ennin, a Ghanaian nurse-turned-farmer, shares her inspiration for venturing into the agricultural sector. Photo credit:@a_nurse_farmer/TikTok

Source: UGC

After two years of determination, perseverance, and hard work, Ama Serwaa Ennin has not only succeeded in her venture but has also been recognised and awarded.

At the recently held Farmers' Day celebration, she was named the Best Female Farmer in the Asante Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

Nurse-turned-farmer reflects on her journey

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about her farming journey, the 25-year-old reflected on her path, which she now views as a serious commitment and not just a side job.

"I have still not been posted yet, and yes, farming and entrepreneurship have become more than just a fallback. It has grown into a serious commitment and full-time vocation alongside my ambition in nursing."

The graduate of the Komfo Anokye Nurses' Training College, who currently resides at Asante Mampong, has made significant gains in her chosen endeavour.

Aside from her snail and vegetable farm, the 25-year-old now grows cassava, maize, beans, and has also added poultry, from her humble 'roots' in 2023.

Ghanaian nurse shares challenges in farming venture

Having decided to venture into farming, Ama Serwaa Ennin admitted that it has not been without challenges.

Highlighting some of the problems she has encountered in her work, she noted that these range from high labour costs, especially when it comes to hiring people to work on the farm, to the lack of modern farming equipment, which is another major problem.

Another challenge she mentioned that affects her work as a farmer is the high cost of farm inputs.

"Some major challenges I face are the scarcity and high cost of labour since I don’t always have access to modern farming equipment, non-standardised pricing of foodstuffs, climatic issues, and the high cost of inputs."

Ama Serwaa Ennin, a Ghanaian nurse, is named the best female farmer in Asante Mampong. Photo credit: @a_nurse_farmer/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nurse named Asante Mampong's best female farmer

Turning attention to being named the Best Female Farmer in the Asante Mampong Municipality during the 41st Farmers’ Day Celebration in Ghana, Ama Serwaa expressed her delight at receiving the prestigious award.

Reflecting on the factors that contributed to her winning, she attributed her success in agriculture to dedication and hard work, while also stressing the important role extension officers played in helping her farm thrive.

"I am thrilled to receive this award as the Asante Mampong Municipal Best Female Farmer. I believe my winning this award was a combination of factors: consistency, hard work, dedication, willingness to diversify and try new farming activities, and the support I received from my extension officers. I made sure to work closely with them, learning from their expertise and implementing their advice on my farm."

On her plans as a farmer, especially following her new recognition, Ama admitted she intends to grow her operations and also collaborate with young people.

"My plans include scaling up, expanding the farm size and introducing more crops and enterprises, and possibly training or collaborating with other young people, especially women."

Farming nurse's advice to women in agriculture

She concluded by encouraging women to dismiss the perception that farming is reserved for men, stressing the need for them to be bold enough to venture into it if they desire to.

"Don’t wait for government placement or formal jobs before you take action. Look around, see what you can do, and start something. Agriculture has potential. As young women, we are capable, strong, and vital; we can contribute meaningfully to feeding our homes and our country. Farming is not just men’s work; it is for anyone ready to work hard. Believe in your ability, take the first step, and let your dedication speak for you."

Watch the TikTok video of Ama Serwaa Ennin below:

