A Ghanaian lady received Valentine’s gifts from three men and is confused about which of the men to settle down with

Her boyfriend, Jerry, is distant but showers her with gifts, while Elijah, who also sent a gift, is always present and offers emotional support

Social media users who saw the post shared pieces of advice on what the confused lady should do with all three men

A Ghanaian lady said she received gifts from three men on Valentine's Day but is in love with only one.

The lady shared her connection with all three men and the items they brought.

Ghanaian lady in a dilemma after receiving three gifts from three men on Valentine's Day.

In a Facebook post, the lady said the first gift was from her boyfriend. He sent a cake, a card, and some flowers. Even though he loves her, he's never present.

“That gift was from Jerry, a man I've dated for a year. He offers no assurance, commitment, or stability. He can disappear for days without explanation. When he returns, he tries to make it up to me with gifts. I accept them because gifts are my love language. We’ve talked about it. He tells me he will change, but the change never comes.”

The second gift was from Elijah. He sent a wristwatch and other things. The lady said Elijah is always present and does all her boyfriend doesn’t do. He attends to her needs even when she does not ask.

“So, I said yes to Elijah when he came around. But I was honest with him. I told him about Jerry and explained that I didn’t see the relationship going anywhere because Jerry wasn’t committed. Elijah told me he would be around. Whenever I decided to give him a chance, he would take it. We’ve been this way for over five months. He gives me the intimacy of his time. He calls, he texts, and he’s the last to say goodnight and the first to say good morning. He does the job Jerry should be doing.”

“Elijah gave me a wristwatch, a necklace with my initials as the locket, chocolates, champagne, flowers, and a note that said, "You know I'll be there for you always. Be my forever Valentine,” she added.

The third gift came from her colleague who loves her but she is not interested in him.

“The third gift came from a colleague who shot his shot. I told him I was engaged, but he still thinks there’s a chance for him. He comes around and tries to occupy spaces. I’ve given him the blunt truth. I’ve told him nothing is possible between us, but I could be his friend. He accepts the friendship tag today, only to tell me tomorrow that he wants more than that. Yesterday, he also brought flowers, cards, and confectionery.”

The lady is in a dilemma as to which of the men to choose and settle down with.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Silent Beads on Facebook. Read them below:

Selorm Branttie said:

“Elijah self if them give am the chance another bad boy go come scatter the relationship. As e make, Elijah be good boy simp. Charle, that position is hard eh...”

Nhyiraba Stephen wrote:

“Elijah needs to wake up and stop wasting his time… it’s sad people always choose those that hurt them or don’t have time for them and they can’t even explain why.. Do all the right things for them and they’ll still choose another. life!”

Odopa Gh said:

“You confessed to Elijah you are engaged, so me I don't pity him, he chose that position just in case Jerry doesn't take you serious. When Jerry wakes up, be more serious with him about the way forward and if he continues like this, you might part ways with him.”

Apio Tales wrote:

“Lol. You know he does not love you. You love him so much you keep making up excuses for him to reassure yourself that he loves you. By the time you realize Elijah is gone and Jerry is still playing hide and seek.”

Maxwell Mawulinam Brown said:

“Jerry will always have his way with you. I pity Elijah even if you break up with Jerry 😞.”

Lady receives toffee as Valentine's Day gift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a University of Ghana student got a toffee as her Valentine's Day gift and did not seem appreciative of it.

The lady took the gift and smiled calmly but refused when the gifter tried to hug her.

Her reaction got netizens talking.

