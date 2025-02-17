Jamaican dancehall musician Vybz Kartel praised Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale for his thrilling performance at the Freedom Street Concert

The video went viral as the Jamaican musician continued to heap praises on the Ghanaian musician in his interviews

The video caused a stir on social media, with many people taking a swipe at Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Jamaican dancehall musician Vybz Kartel has heaped unconditional praise on Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale after he invited him to Jamaica to perform at his maiden Freedom Street Concert.

The concert was held on December 31, 2024, with various international musicians mounting the stage. The event was attended by thousands of people who came to see the Jamaican musician perform for the first time after being released from prison.

Vybz Kartel praises Shatta Wale. Image Credit: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Vybz Kartel praises Shatta Wale

During a recent interview on a podcast, Vybz Kartel showered unending praise on Shatta Wale for accepting his invitation to perform at the Freedom Street Concert.

In the viral video, the Jamaican musician noted that Shatta Wale shut down the venue with his thrilling performance.

"That's my bro," Vybz Kartel said.

Speaking about Nigerian musicians, the Summer Time crooner noted that he was a lover of Afrobeats music.

He stated that he had songs with Grammy-winning musician Wizkid, however, he did not have any songs with Burna Boy. He hailed Burna Boy by throwing more light on his influence in Jamaica.

"I love Afrobeats. I have got songs with Wizkid. Burna Boy I don't have a song with him but he is big in Jamaica," Vybz Kartel said.

Reactions to Vybz Kartel praising Shatta Wale

Many social media users admired the fact that Vybz Kartel was constantly heaping praise on Shatta Wale in his interviews.

Shatta Wale's fanbase, known as SM4LYF, thronged the comment section of the post to take a swipe at Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Vybz Kartel praising Shatta Wale:

seanyummy said:

"Someone is not feeling well, someone don leave de group chat."

ayam_bornbless said:

"Somebody hosted Spice in Ghana, and covering her expenses, but she hasn't even acknowledged him since her departure. In contrast, when Shatta Wale met Vybz Kartel for the first time, he gave him a shoutout on every platform you simply can't deny greatness 😂😂."

iammorgan_s said:

"They won’t understand Shatta Wale 😂😂."

mario_derly said:

"Don’t let Efo see this 😢😢."

cashesgyenyame said:

"🔥🔥🔥 AFRICAN DANCEHALL KING .. music proprietor 🥂💎."

jaydenzamaani said:

"His own people said he messed up 😂😂😂😂king Already 1 man thousand ❤️."

bra_quame_emirati said:

"@stonebwoy The pressure is getting worse😂 @drlouisa_s for look sharp then check your BP."

Shatta Wale and Vybz Kartel on stage

Vybz Kartel hails Shatta Wale on a podcast. Image Credit: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Maali gifts Kwaku Dubai iPhone 13 Pro Max

YEN.com.gh reported that Maali, the mother of dancehall artist Shatta Wale's child, gifted content creator Kwaku Dubai a brand-new iPhone 13 Pro Max.

As part of the donation drive, she also presented Kwaku Dubai's mother and the Achimota market women with neatly wrapped food items.

Many people praised her generosity, showering her with compliments in the comment section.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh