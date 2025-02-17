Funny Face and his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, have been spotted in public together for the first time in years

The two, cast in an upcoming movie called Love Rules, attended a press conference about the move on Monday, February 17, 2024

The video of the two at the press conference and the potential of them working together have sparked reactions online

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Comic actor Funny Face, known in private life as Benson Nana Yaw Boateng, continues to recover from his recent mental health issues.

In his latest move, Funny Face has been billed to feature in an upcoming Ghanaian movie, Love Rules. He was unveiled as one of the cast members at a press conference on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Vanessah Nicole and Funny Face have had their first public meeting in years. Photo source: @poleenomultimedia

Source: Instagram

Love Rules also features other stars, including Kwaku Manu, Sweet Mimi, and Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of Funny Face.

A video has emerged online showing scenes from the press conference. The video shows Funny Face and other cast members arriving at the venue. While Funny Face, Kwaku Manu, and other actors came together, Vanessa Nicole arrived alone, full of smiles.

Watch the video below:

Later, the actors were captured in a group picture with the producers and production crew of the movie.

Below are some photos from the press conference:

First Funny Face - Vanessa meeting in years

Aside from this being Funny Face's first major movie appearance since his mental health issues started a few years ago, it is the first public meeting between him and Vanessa in a long while.

The two who share three children, a set of twin girls, Ella and Bella, and another girl, Kimberly, were together between 2018 and 2020.

After the birth of Kimberly, Funny Face felt out with Vanessah, accusing her of infidelity and many other things.

Amid his debacle with Vanessa, Funny Face was admitted to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital in 2021 to be treated for depression.

In September 2024, he was sent to the Pantang Hospital for more treatment after another bout of attacks on Vanessa over their children.

Since his release in October 2024, Funny Face has been moving with Kwaku Manu, who has vowed to help him recover.

Netizens react to Funny Face, Vanessah movie

After coming across the images, some social media users have expressed concern. Knowing the animosity between Funny Face and his baby mama, many have wondered if nothing will happen on set. Others were optimistic that peace would prevail.

ekua.deborah.1 said:

"We don't want any problem after this."

mamaafricatv said:

"Menim paa s3 3y3 d3n a Kwaku Manu will put them together ❤️ and that's my wish 🤞 ♥️."

aqwesi_sterling__________ said:

"Actually, God put us on this earth to love one another ….Hate is too strong."

eugene_mint said:

"Hahahah Mr & Mrs Mumuni in the same movie."

amg_montana491 said:

"They both deserve a love scene, Funny and Vannessa."

Vanessa features in movie with Aaron Adatsi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a snippet of a movie featuring Aaron Adatsi and Vanessa Nicole had stoked a frenzy on social media.

The clip, which appeared to be a sly effort to promote the movie, had online users expressing their anticipation.

Fans shared their thoughts on the scene as they reflected on Vanessa's PR woes as Funny Face's ex.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh