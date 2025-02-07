Niles Valentine of 90-Day Fiance recently launched a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the relocation of his wife Matilda

In the latest update, details of the fund and how much has so far been raised have surfaced online

The couple were seeking $10,000 and have exceeded this figure per the details on their GoFundMe page

Niles Valentine of 90-Day Fainacé has raised a substantial amount of money to fund his wife's relocation abroad.

The young man, an autistic man based in the United States of America (USA) recently launched a GoFundMe to seek support for his wife's trip.

Niles Valentine and Matilda smile as they raise a substantial amount for Matilda's relocation abroad through a GoFundMe account. Image source: 90-Day Fiancé

Source: Youtube

Niles was seeking to raise $10,000, the equivalent of GH¢166,000, and appealed to his followers and loved ones to help him raise the amount.

Details of the GoFundMe have emerged, indicating that the couple have exceeded their target. The couple had raised $10,828, the equivalent of GH¢166,404 through the fund as of the time of filing this report, paving the way for Vanessa to join her husband.

The couple got married in late 2024 after Niles travelled to Ghana to meet his lover in person for the first time after dating online for a while.

His intention was only to meet his lover, travel back and come back prepared for their marriage rites. However, things took a different turn and Niles ended up marrying her before his return to the US.

Source: YEN.com.gh