Nigerian veteran and Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, recently reacted to the news of Nollywood star Chika Ike’s pregnancy on social media

Rita Daniels’ reaction to the news of Chika Ike’s pregnancy caught social media attention after rumours about her daughter's marriage

The veteran filmmaker’s comment raised a series of interesting reactions as many linked her daughter's husband, Ned Nwoko, to Chika's pregnancy

Veteran Nigerian actress Rita Daniels has congratulated Nollywood actress Chika Ike following the announcement of the latter's childbirth.

On February 10, 2025, Chika Ike announced she was expecting a baby through a series of maternity photos on social media. Her photos received widespread congratulations online.

Regina Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels, wishes Chika Ike well after viral baby bump photos. Photo source: @rita.daniels06, @chikaike

One of her well-wishers was Rita Daniels, the mother of actress Regina Daniels who went under the comment section to express delight at the news.

"Wow. A very big congratulations to you dear," she said.

Rita Daniels' wish trends after Nwoko rumour

While Rita Daniels shared her well-wishes not long after Chika Ike posted the baby bump photos online, the issue only gained attention on Monday, February 17, 2025.

See Chika Ike's post below:

Her comment's attention follows rumours that Chika's pregnancy was for Prince Ned Nwoko, the husband of Rita Daniels' daughter, Regina.

The rumours were given currency after Regina Daniels reportedly deactivated her Instagram account amid allegations that her billionaire husband was the father of Chika Ike's baby.

As the rumours trended, the seemingly innocuous well-wishes from Rita Daniels to Chika gained fresh scrutiny.

See a screenshot of Rita Daniels' well-wishes below:

Regina Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels, wishes Chika Ike well after viral baby bump photos. Photo source: @rita.daniels06

Reactions to Rita Daniels' wish to Chika

Regina Daniels' mother's comment under Chika Ike’s baby bump photos drew the attention of netizens about a week later and they shared their interesting reactions. While some suggested that more such rumours were coming, others referred to Rita Daniels as the step-grandmother of Chika's baby.

Soma_jofficial also congratulated Rita Daniels:

“@rita.daniels06 congratulations you too step grandma😂.”

Tojucakesandevents expected more of such news:

“@rita.daniels06 no need to get angry, more are coming 😂.”

Kash.d.oll deepened the rumour:

“@rita.daniels06 I hear say na ur step grandchild o😂.”

adakunwa said:

"@ritabeka_ you people should be calming down 😂."

benedicta.afoteyo said:

"Eeeii I see you you from gist lover 🙌🙌."

Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, were in Ghana for President John Dramani Mahama's inauguration on January 7. Photo source: @ghhyper1

Regina Daniels' husband denies Chika Ike pregnancy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ned Nwoko had denied the rumours linking him to Chika Ike's pregnancy.

In a statement released on Monday, February 17, 2025, the Nigerian politician dismissed the speculations that he was not expecting any child with Chika and was not readying to marry her.

Through his communications director, Ned Nwoko indicated that the speculation was "entirely baseless and a product of malicious speculation."

"As a public figure and with his wife also being an actress, it is not unusual for bloggers seeking attention to fabricate such stories. However, Senator Nwoko is currently on a national assignment, focused on delivering on his political mandate, and has no time for distractions."

