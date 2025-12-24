Qwaachi, the father of young artist Foto Copy, announced the death of Ghanaian businesswoman Hajia 40-40 in a viral video on December 22, 2025

In an emotional video, he opened up on the alleged challenges she reportedly faced in her business and accused close friends of poisoning her

Hajia 40-40’s alleged Dubai-based friend, Gucci, has addressed the rumours that the late TikToker and businesswoman died from unnatural causes

An alleged Dubai-based friend of late TikToker Hajia 40-40 has addressed rumours that she was poisoned to death by her friends in Ghana.

An alleged close friend of Hajia 40-40 addresses intense rumours that the popular businesswoman was poisoned. Image credit: HajiaPalace

Award-winning Ghanaian businesswoman Hajia 40-40, popularly known as Hajia Palace, reportedly passed away on Monday, December 22, 2025.

News of her tragic demise was shared by Qwaachi, the father of award-winning music star Foto Copy, in an emotional video shared on TikTok.

Qwaachi broke down in tears as he spoke about Hajia 40-40’s death, claiming that she had been going through a lot of stress and pressure to keep her business running.

“The poor girl was battling a lot. A lot of you did not know. Hajia was really going through a lot. She was just not saying it. She only confided in a few selected people. How many of you knew that she was even picking a taxi and a trotro at a point in time?

"She died a painful death because she was suffering. Hajia was at her lowest moment. You didn't even consider the baby. I am even sad. I can't even close my eyes and sleep. She was battling so many things and was not telling anybody," he said.

Qwaachi said the news particularly hit him hard because Hajia 40-40 was the mother of a very young child.

He also alleged that she had possibly been poisoned by some close friends jealous of her.

The TikTok video of Qwaachi announcing Hajia 40-40’s death is below.

Hajia 40-40’s friend addresses poisoning rumours

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh in the days after her demise, an alleged close friend of the deceased, Gucci, discussed the news of her death.

Speaking with popular TikToker Captain Caesar, he narrated how he had built a close bond with the deceased entrepreneur dating back to 2009.

The Dubai-based Gucci confirmed Qwaachi’s claims that Hajia 40-40 was under immense pressure to keep her business in operation.

He said she also fought hard to provide employment opportunities to as many young people as he could, which intensified the financial burden on her.

Gucci and Captain Caesar discussed the reports of her being poisoned and warned Ghanaians to be careful of the kinds of friends they keep as they might not have your best interests at heart.

Below is the TikTok video of Gucci and Captain Caesar discussing Hajia 40-40’s death.

