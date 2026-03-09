A popular Ghanaian radio counsellor, Rev Dr Ebenezer Conduah, has been arrested for minor abuse

The supposed man of God was accused of sharing explicit content with a minor on an adult platform

The news has sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared their varied opinions

Rev Dr Ebenezer Conduah, a self-styled international marriage counsellor, has been arrested for minor abuse.

On Sunday, March 8, 2026, the Minister of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Sam Nartey George, announced that in the early hours of March 6, as the Nation prepared to celebrate its 69th Independence Day, the Cyber Security Authority of Ghana, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, embarked on an operation.

According to the report shared on his Facebook page, the counsellor had leaked explicit content of a 17-year-old minor on an adult platform, violating ss.62 and 63 of Act 1038.

The act is believed to have been going on for the past four years. The Minister stated that the CSA team uncovered recordings and online postings by the accused on some international adult-only websites.

He added that Rev Dr Ebenezer was put before the Court and remanded for 3 weeks to allow the team to complete their investigations.

Sam George further sounded a strong warning to all Ghanaians, saying;

“If you break our cyber laws, we will find you and hold you accountable, no matter who you are. For God and the country.”

Below is the Facebook post of Sam Nartey George:

Reactions to Rev Dr Ebenezer Conduah’s arrest

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the arrest of Rev Dr Ebenezer Conduah.

Maxwell Akpabli wrote:

“Kudos to the team. But Boss, they should have cleaned the dirt on his skin as a punishment for what he did.”

Jay Kwashie wrote:

"You mean an anointed man of God was doing that? That is wild. He should have been lashed.”

Awuvire wrote:

“This should be an opportunity for a lot of young ladies to come forward and speak up about their ordeals. I think this man is one of the few "men of God" who started using social media early to win souls while possibly scaring some souls away.”

Benjamin wrote:

“He is definitely not a Reverend. Wolf in sheep's clothing."

Kofi Koomson wrote:

“I once had a disagreement with this man and he didn't hesitate to remove me from his marriage counseling platform "Learning to Marry Forever".”

Ruth Adzo wrote:

"The team has done a great job. All these people call themselves men of God. May God have mercy on us all. I hope the minor is not traumatised."

