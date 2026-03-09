Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, also known as Jesus Ahuofe, has advised Christians in the country to pray against possible economic hardship

According to the Bishop, he saw a vision about political tensions between the US and Iran affecting Ghana's economic prowess

He predicted that the country would experience economic hardship, stressing that the situation would not be due to poor leadership, but rather the consequences of the ongoing conflict between the USA and Iran

Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, the founder and head pastor of New Life Kingdom Chapel International, has cautioned the public to brace themselves for possible economic hardship.

According to the popular preacher, widely known as Jesus Ahuofe, he received a spiritual revelation indicating that a potential political crisis between the United States of America and Iran could negatively impact several economies around the world, including Ghana’s.

Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah has urged Ghanaians to pray for national leaders amid possible global economic shocks. Photo credit: Bishop Stephen Appiah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the matter, Bishop Appiah explained that such global tensions could trigger economic consequences that may eventually affect the Ghanaian economy.

He therefore urged Christians across the country to intensify prayers for the nation’s leadership.

According to him, committing the country’s leaders into the hands of God would help them receive divine wisdom and guidance from the Holy Spirit in governing the nation and making decisions that would benefit citizens.

The clergyman further explained that a possible conflict between the US and Iran could influence global oil prices and also affect the value of the US dollar.

He noted that such developments could weaken the Ghanaian cedi and consequently create economic difficulties in the country.

Prophet Appiah says a potential US–Iran conflict could influence oil prices and affect Ghana’s economy. Photo credit: Bishop Stephen Appiah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

"Ghanaians must pray for our Ministers, Members of Parliament and the President. We need to lift the leadership of this country before God so they do not lose focus in governing the nation."

"America is one of the world’s leading producers of oil, and the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran could affect global oil prices and the value of the dollar."

"As a result, we may experience economic hardship in Ghana, but it will not necessarily be due to mismanagement. It will largely be the consequence of global developments.”

Making a case for himself, he recalled a time he prophesied about the cocoa crisis in the country.

According to him, when he first shared the prophecy after receiving a vision from God, he faced heavy criticism and was subjected to insults; however, the events later unfolded exactly as he had predicted.

He therefore advised critics to refrain from attacking the personalities of pastors whenever they share their visions. He described such conduct as irresponsible and unnecessary.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Prophet Adjei prophesies defeat for America

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Emmanuel Adjei had shared a prophecy about the outcome of the ongoing United States war with Iran.

In a video, the Prayer Palace Ministry founder prophesied doom for the US in their effort to defeat the Iranian regime.

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei's prophecy about the outcome of the war between the US and Iran stirred mixed reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh