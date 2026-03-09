Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Engin Firat: Former Kenya Coach Dies After Suffering Heart Attack at Airport
Football

Engin Firat: Former Kenya Coach Dies After Suffering Heart Attack at Airport

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
3 min read
  • The former head coach of the Kenya national football team, Engin Fırat, has sadly passed away
  • The 55-year-old reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at the airport hours after leaving Beirut
  • His last club, Nejmeh SC, confirmed the heartbreaking news, with tributes pouring in worldwide

Turkish football coach Engin Firat has died after suffering a heart attack at Istanbul Airport, bringing a sudden and heartbreaking end to a long career in the game.

The tragic news was confirmed on Monday, March 9, by his most recent club, Nejmeh SC.

Engin Firat dies after suffering a heart attack at the airport shortly after leaving Beirut, Lebanon. Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group.
Source: Getty Images

Engin Firat passes away after heart attack

Firat had reportedly left Beirut, Lebanon, and was travelling through Istanbul, Turkey, on his way to Adana when the medical emergency occurred.

Nejmeh SC shared the devastating announcement on its official Instagram page, paying tribute to the late tactician who had only recently taken charge of the team.

"To Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return. With great sadness and sorrow, Star Athletic Club mourns first team coach captain Engin Firat, who passed away following a sudden heart attack while at Istanbul Airport, on his way to Adana, a few hours after leaving Beirut for his country.

The club's message continued:

"During the time he spent with the club, the deceased was known for his professional commitment and high ethics, and he left a good impression on the ranks of the team and among the members of the star club family.
"The management of the club, the technical and administrative staff, the players, and the audience of Al Najma Club extend their deepest condolences and sincere condolences to his generous family and loved ones, asking God to shower him with His mercy and inspire them with patience and solace."

Reactions to the death of Engin Firat

Following confirmation of his passing, fans and sympathisers flooded social media with messages of sympathy for the coach’s family and colleagues.

Jackson Opondi wrote:

"May His soul rest in eternal peace."

Ëlîjåh Pãtrïç BÃxx shared:

"May God have mercy on him, and dwell him in his vast gardens, and may God grant him patience and solace. He was a great coach, he will be missed."

Karim Karim also offered prayers, saying:

"May God have mercy on him and make his resting place Paradise."

From Kenya to Lebanon: Firat's coaching journey

Firat had only recently taken charge of Nejmeh after accepting the role in February.

According to Transfermarkt, he managed the side just once, guiding them to a convincing 4-0 victory over Al Abbassieh on February 21.

Before his move to Lebanon, the Turkish tactician served as head coach of the Kenya national football team, widely known as the Harambee Stars.

He was appointed in September 2021 and oversaw 24 matches during his tenure, according to SportPesa.

Engin Firat, who took charge of 24 matches as Kenya's head coach, passes away. Photo credit: @Football_Kenya/X.
Source: Twitter

During that period, Firat recorded seven victories, although only three came in competitive fixtures.

His time with Kenya came to an end in December 2024 after the team failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

He was later replaced by Benni McCarthy, the former Manchester United assistant coach.

Firat's death comes five months after Ghana's football community was thrown into similar grief after the death of Annor Walker.

Mladen Zizovic dies after collapsing

YEN.com.gh also reported that Mladen Žižović tragically died after collapsing during a Serbian SuperLiga tie.

The heartbreaking incident happened just 22 minutes into the game between Radnički 1923 and FK Mladost Lučani.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

