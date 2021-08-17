Beverly Afaglo has fired people making fun of her for raising money after she lost everything in a fire

Her colleague, Yvonne Nelson started a GofundMe to solicit money on her behalf

An old video of Afaglo saying she is rich made people question why any money needed to be raised for her

Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo has come out swinging against people making fun of her after her house was razed to the ground by fire.

In a video posted on Instagram, she lashed out at the people criticising her for funds being raised on her behalf.

On August 10, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that she had lost everything after a fire gutted her house the previous day, Monday, August 9, 2021. She announced the unfortunate incident on her social media page after it happened.

Your family might burn in a fire; Beverly Afaglo says to critics in new video. Photo source: @beverly_Afaglo

According to her, the fire raged for about four hours before it was put out but it was destroyed everything inside the house.

After the incident, colleague actress Yvonne Nelson set up a Gofundme account to raise some money for her. Days later, a video emerged online of Afaglo bragging about being rich.

It led to trolls seriously mocking her for trying to raise money after the fire when she claimed that she had a lot of money. It seems she's had enough of the name-calling.

“When it happens to you, my family has survived, but you and your family may burn to death. I wish you all the best,” said Afaglo in a new video.

“If I survived, your family may suffer burns. That’s why I thank God for my life. Nothing can change the blessing God has given me.”

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Beverly Afaglo had angrily slammed Ghanaians for criticising her over a ‘bragging’ video that went viral.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Beverly went berserk and said she is not mad to have made those statements in the made in the video.

According to her, she recorded the video to address rumours that she was flying frequently to London to meet a new man who has been sponsoring her.

Beverly said it was based on these rumours that she recorded the video to say that she was not broke and could afford anything she wants.

She added that she is not homeless and has lots of tenants she takes rent from.

