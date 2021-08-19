UTV and Peace FM Host, Afia Pokuaa has spoken about reports that she is a married woman

Her photos on her birthday triggered questions about she didn't tell the world about it

The likes of Fadda Dickson and Ohemaa Woyeje wished her well on her birthday

Radio and TV broadcaster Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady has addressed questions asked by many after she posted photos of herself in a wedding dress and wearing a ring.

The notoriously private Pokuaa shared those photos on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, to mark her birthday. It caught the eyes of Ghanaians who wondered when she got married because she didn't any public announcement about it.

In a video on Youtube, the UTV and Peace FM Presenter is heard answering the question about her marital status.

Vim Lady addresses marriage rumours in video after she posted photo wearing wedding ring on b'day. Photo source: @real_vimlady

In a TMZ-style, she was ambushed by vlogger SammyKay who pestered her with the questions.

He videotapes her from the front of Ship House, which is home to Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat FM and UTV till she entered one of the studios in the building.

"A long time ago," retorted Pokuaa in Twi, when it was obvious SammyKay won't leave her alone unless she answers his question.

Check out some reactions to the news below.

Portia Abakey: "God bless her union..."

Amma Owusuaa: "Congratulations vim..Nyamekakyire nie"

Doreen TV: "She has been married for two years I think so."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afia Pokua had flooded social media with photos on her birthday.

Among the many photos which have been making the rounds are images of what looks like the wedding of Vim Lady.

In the photos, Vim Lady is seen dressed in colourful kente. Some of the photos had Vim Lady showing off her wedding ring and holding a bridal fan.

Vim Lady's friend, Ohemaa Woyeje of Angel TV, also shared a wedding photo talking about Vim Lady's marriage and other achievements.

Despite Media MD Fadda Dickson, also celebrated Afia Pokuaa's birthday with photos of the broadcaster's wedding.

